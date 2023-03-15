Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:45:57 2023-03-15 am EDT
125.08 EUR   -2.59%
06:24aVolkswagen Brand Forecasts Jump in EV Deliveries This Year
DJ
05:52aVW core brand aims to catch up in 2023 - lowers operating margin target
DP
05:50aBMW: e-fuels have highest impact for current fleet, not new cars
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen Brand Forecasts Jump in EV Deliveries This Year

03/15/2023 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mauro Orru


Volkswagen AG's namesake brand is expecting a significant increase in electric-vehicle deliveries this year, which will continue to be marked by a highly challenging environment in terms of supply, commodity and energy prices as well as the geopolitical situation.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars said Wednesday that it expects an operating return before special items of more than 4% this year, up from 3.6% that the brand reported for 2022.

The brand delivered 4.6 million vehicles globally last year, down 6.8% on year. Still, sales climbed 8.7% to 74 billion euros ($79.42 billion).

Operating profit before special items jumped 22.5% to EUR2.6 billion, with operating net cash flow coming in at EUR1.9 billion.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 0623ET

All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
06:24aVolkswagen Brand Forecasts Jump in EV Deliveries This Year
DJ
05:52aVW core brand aims to catch up in 2023 - lowers operating margin target
DP
05:50aBMW: e-fuels have highest impact for current fleet, not new cars
RE
05:50aVolkswagen : brand increases earnings in 2022 and continues to drive forward e-offensive
PU
05:22aSelf-driving startup Gatik to double workforce, strikes Kroger deal
RE
04:37aSaarland's Minister President presses the pace on industrial electricity prices
DP
03/14China battery giant CATL's $5 bln Swiss listing delayed amid Beijing regulatory concern..
RE
03/14Consumer Shares Move Higher Amid Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03/14Transport Minister Wissing also wants cheaper electric cars
DP
03/14Cooling US Inflation Snaps Losing Streak in European Stocks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 292 B 313 B 313 B
Net income 2023 15 380 M 16 484 M 16 484 M
Net cash 2023 38 364 M 41 119 M 41 119 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,16x
Yield 2023 6,78%
Capitalization 76 155 M 81 624 M 81 624 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 128,40 €
Average target price 172,39 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.29%81 624
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.84%189 956
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG18.60%82 255
BMW AG14.66%64 991
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY5.83%49 872
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.58%47 954