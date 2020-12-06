Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

12/06/2020 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess

BERLIN (Reuters) - The chief executive of Volkswagen, the world's largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.

Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed in autonomous cars while developments in artificial intelligence are also speeding the process.

"It is foreseeable that the systems will soon be able to master even the complex situations of autonomous driving," Diess told the Wirtschaftswoche weekly magazine.

Diess defected from BMW in 2015 and has helped Volkswagen to reform after its diesel scandal with a 73 billion euro ($87 billion) electric vehicle investment plan.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.61% 1630 End-of-day quote.103.75%
BMW AG 0.89% 74.95 Delayed Quote.2.47%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.45% 145.42 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
06:54aVOLKSWAGEN : CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030
RE
06:35aVolkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030
RE
12/04Chip shortages could slow automotive production, VW and suppliers say
RE
12/04NXP SEMICONDUCTORS RAISING PRICES AF : letter
RE
12/04Continental says chip shortages to cause auto supply bottlenecks until 2021
RE
12/04VOLKSWAGEN : No Difficulties With CO2 Targets From 2022 -Wirtschaftswoche
DJ
12/04VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/04VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/03LG Chem, SK Innovation spar over EV recalls in trade dispute
RE
12/03LG Chem, SK Innovation spar over EV recalls in trade dispute
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 218 B 264 B 264 B
Net income 2020 4 297 M 5 208 M 5 208 M
Net cash 2020 23 411 M 28 374 M 28 374 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 1,93%
Capitalization 77 319 M 93 833 M 93 710 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 170,57 €
Last Close Price 145,42 €
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.49%93 833
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.91%192 692
DAIMLER AG17.91%75 577
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.31%63 550
BMW AG2.47%58 587
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.00%51 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ