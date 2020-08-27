Volkswagen : CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond

By Nina Trentmann and Kristin Broughton

German car maker Volkswagen AG plans to target new investors with a green bond in excess of EUR1 billion ($1.18 billion) in September, the company's first under a sustainable finance framework launched in March.

"There is a growing proportion of investors searching for green bonds who are focused on environmental, social and governance [standards]," Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said Thursday. "This is something that we have been taking very seriously."

Green bonds are similar to traditional corporate bonds, except that the proceeds are typically earmarked for renewable energy or other environmental projects.

Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen, a frequent issuer in the capital markets, sells about EUR30 billion to EUR40 billion a year in bonds and other financial instruments to refinance debt.

At Volkswagen, the proceeds of the green bond would be invested in electromobility projects, such as its MEB platform for electric vehicles, Mr. Witter said. The bond sale still needs final approval from an internal committee, Mr. Witter said. The exact volume would be determined by investor demand, he added.

Volkswagen, the world's largest auto maker by sales, in recent years has ramped up its electric-vehicle production in a bid to overtake its U.S. rival Tesla Inc. The company is investing EUR33 billion in electrification projects through 2024.

Plans for the bond issuance come as Volkswagen is looking to beef up its credentials for compliance with environmental, social and governance standards following its diesel emissions scandal, which became public in 2015, and a wider shift among investors toward corporate sustainability.

"There is a clear, well-defined project around electric vehicles at Volkswagen, which is critical for the future of the group," said Philippe Houchois, an managing director at investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Volkswagen's reputation with regards to ESG has suffered in the past five years, Mr. Houchois said, pointing to Volkswagen's diesel issues.

Mr. Witter said acceptance among investors for the company's ESG efforts is growing.

Issuing green bonds can help a company highlight its sustainability goals to new investors and other stakeholders, said Matthew Kuchtyak, an assistant vice president in the ESG group at Moody's Investors Service. "Oftentimes, the issuer will see new investors interested in the offering, who might be more focused on ESG or sustainability but haven't typically invested in their bonds," Mr. Kuchtyak said.

Global issuance of corporate investment grade green bonds was $22.1 billion in the second quarter, up 8% compared with both the first quarter and a year earlier, according to data provider Dealogic Ltd. In comparison, global companies with investment-grade ratings have sold about $1.02 trillion in traditional corporate bonds in the second quarter, up 52% from the first quarter and roughly double the volume from a year earlier, according to Dealogic.

Volkswagen has about $6.5 billion in financing obligations coming due later this year, followed by $13.2 billion in 2021 and $12.6 billion in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its total outstanding debt was $243.7 billion as of June 30, according to S&P.

The company's vehicle sales have tumbled amid the pandemic. They declined by about 35% world-wide to 1.8 million in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said on July 30.

The company booked an operating loss of about EUR2.4 billion in the second quarter compared with a profit of EUR5.1 billion in the same period of 2019. Revenue fell 37% year-over-year to EUR41.1 billion from EUR65.2 billion.

