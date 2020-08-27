Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/27 03:58:28 pm
139.69 EUR   +0.50%
05:52pVOLKSWAGEN : CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond
DJ
04:19pTesla shares surge to record high, leaving rivals behind
RE
09:57aReturning Vacationers Are Employers' Latest Coronavirus Challenge
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann and Kristin Broughton

German car maker Volkswagen AG plans to target new investors with a green bond in excess of EUR1 billion ($1.18 billion) in September, the company's first under a sustainable finance framework launched in March.

"There is a growing proportion of investors searching for green bonds who are focused on environmental, social and governance [standards]," Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said Thursday. "This is something that we have been taking very seriously."

Green bonds are similar to traditional corporate bonds, except that the proceeds are typically earmarked for renewable energy or other environmental projects.

Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen, a frequent issuer in the capital markets, sells about EUR30 billion to EUR40 billion a year in bonds and other financial instruments to refinance debt.

At Volkswagen, the proceeds of the green bond would be invested in electromobility projects, such as its MEB platform for electric vehicles, Mr. Witter said. The bond sale still needs final approval from an internal committee, Mr. Witter said. The exact volume would be determined by investor demand, he added.

Volkswagen, the world's largest auto maker by sales, in recent years has ramped up its electric-vehicle production in a bid to overtake its U.S. rival Tesla Inc. The company is investing EUR33 billion in electrification projects through 2024.

Plans for the bond issuance come as Volkswagen is looking to beef up its credentials for compliance with environmental, social and governance standards following its diesel emissions scandal, which became public in 2015, and a wider shift among investors toward corporate sustainability.

"There is a clear, well-defined project around electric vehicles at Volkswagen, which is critical for the future of the group," said Philippe Houchois, an managing director at investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Volkswagen's reputation with regards to ESG has suffered in the past five years, Mr. Houchois said, pointing to Volkswagen's diesel issues.

Mr. Witter said acceptance among investors for the company's ESG efforts is growing.

Issuing green bonds can help a company highlight its sustainability goals to new investors and other stakeholders, said Matthew Kuchtyak, an assistant vice president in the ESG group at Moody's Investors Service. "Oftentimes, the issuer will see new investors interested in the offering, who might be more focused on ESG or sustainability but haven't typically invested in their bonds," Mr. Kuchtyak said.

Global issuance of corporate investment grade green bonds was $22.1 billion in the second quarter, up 8% compared with both the first quarter and a year earlier, according to data provider Dealogic Ltd. In comparison, global companies with investment-grade ratings have sold about $1.02 trillion in traditional corporate bonds in the second quarter, up 52% from the first quarter and roughly double the volume from a year earlier, according to Dealogic.

Volkswagen has about $6.5 billion in financing obligations coming due later this year, followed by $13.2 billion in 2021 and $12.6 billion in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its total outstanding debt was $243.7 billion as of June 30, according to S&P.

The company's vehicle sales have tumbled amid the pandemic. They declined by about 35% world-wide to 1.8 million in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said on July 30.

The company booked an operating loss of about EUR2.4 billion in the second quarter compared with a profit of EUR5.1 billion in the same period of 2019. Revenue fell 37% year-over-year to EUR41.1 billion from EUR65.2 billion.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com and Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:52pVOLKSWAGEN : CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond
DJ
04:19pTesla shares surge to record high, leaving rivals behind
RE
09:57aReturning Vacationers Are Employers' Latest Coronavirus Challenge
DJ
09:21aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Rising tensions
08:27aStudy sheds light on Continental's role as pillar of Nazi war machine
RE
08:18a&LDQUO;AS IF SHAPED BY THE WIND ITSE : The exterior design of the new ID.4
PU
08/26VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Financial Services Presentation - Australian Virtual Inv..
PU
08/26VOLKSWAGEN : Präsentation Volkswagen AG / Volkswagen Financial Services - Austra..
PU
08/26Volkswagen to test autonomous vehicles in Chinese city Hefei
RE
08/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New developments in the Apple vs. Epic battle
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 254 B 254 B
Net income 2020 4 012 M 4 742 M 4 742 M
Net cash 2020 18 926 M 22 374 M 22 374 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 73 983 M 87 265 M 87 459 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 160,46 €
Last Close Price 140,12 €
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.13%86 993
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.31%187 671
DAIMLER AG-12.84%54 409
BMW AG-18.76%45 416
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.13%44 118
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.45%42 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group