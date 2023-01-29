Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:48 2023-01-27 am EST
126.08 EUR   +0.86%
01:06pVolkswagen CFO: We will be able to harvest from 2026 at the latest
DP
09:01aGerman business calls for close cooperation with Latin America
DP
08:52aConsultant: E-cars likely to retain advantages in energy costs
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen CFO: We will be able to harvest from 2026 at the latest

01/29/2023 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOLFSBURG/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen's multi-billion research and development spending will soon pay off, according to finance chief Arno Antlitz. "We expect the peak of investments in two or three years," the manager told the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" (Monday), referring to new software, battery factories and e-car models. "We will be able to harvest from 2026 at the latest." VW would then have to invest "almost nothing" in combustion technology, which is being phased out. "The double burden will fall away, and then we also want to earn significantly with electromobility," Antlitz said.

Also in this period, the manager would like to have corrected the "imbalance" on the stock market: Currently, the valuations of Volkswagen as well as the group subsidiary Porsche are almost on par - even though the revenue and sales of the group parent VW are several times greater. "We do have to ask ourselves: how well do we explain our qualities to the capital market, even at the group level?" said Antlitz to the newspaper. "I am convinced we will deliver within the next two to three years."

To become more profitable and attractive to investors, Volkswagen is abandoning the goal of global market leadership still issued by former VW patriarchs Ferdinand Piëch and Martin Winterkorn. Sales and revenue are "of course important," Antlitz said, also referring to financial benefits from large production numbers. "But we have agreed on a different weighting in the board: We're focusing on cash flow, that is, the money that ultimately stays in the coffers." VW, he said, wants to focus on the "most attractive profit pools," i.e., the vehicle segments that are particularly profitable and at the same time in demand, as well as the regions with the strongest growth. In addition to Europe and China, these also include the USA./stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 1.14% 106.2 Delayed Quote.12.08%
PORSCHE AG 0.57% 105.8 Delayed Quote.11.31%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.86% 126.08 Delayed Quote.8.30%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:06pVolkswagen CFO: We will be able to harvest from 2026 at the latest
DP
09:01aGerman business calls for close cooperation with Latin America
DP
08:52aConsultant: E-cars likely to retain advantages in energy costs
DP
01/27Class action not implemented - Brussels takes action against Germany
DP
01/27Volkswagen AG Announces Executive Changes, Effective February 1, 2023
CI
01/27VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/27Volkswagen to Install 10,000 High-power Charging Points in Europe by End-2023
MT
01/27Habeck travels to Sweden for talks
DP
01/27VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01/26LG Energy Solution Q4 profit rises 214%, misses forecast
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 278 B 301 B 301 B
Net income 2022 16 542 M 17 957 M 17 957 M
Net cash 2022 38 789 M 42 107 M 42 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,86x
Yield 2022 6,72%
Capitalization 73 213 M 79 475 M 79 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 126,08 €
Average target price 177,51 €
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.30%79 475
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.86%199 180
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.17%79 982
BMW AG11.47%64 591
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.81%53 915
FORD MOTOR COMPANY11.09%53 352