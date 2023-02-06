Volkswagen : Change at the top of the Charging and Energy Business Unit

Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board Member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components: "Elke Temme has made the charging and energy services business an important pillar of the Group's future. We regret her stepping down, but support her decision with the deepest conviction. With Giovanni Palazzo, we have been able to gain a top expert who is recognised worldwide. Giovanni Palazzo has already been part of the management team in recent years and has made a major contribution to the development of the business field. He stands for expertise, continuity and vision and will continue to drive our strategy forward."

Giovanni Palazzo was previously President and CEO of Electrify America, building the largest public fast-charging network in the US. Before joining Electrify America, Palazzo spent seven years with the Volkswagen Group, most recently as Head of E-mobility Strategy, where he led relevant e-mobility activities for the Group on a global level. Prior to that, he held various roles at Mercedes-Benz and Daimler AG related to e-mobility and charging.

Elke Temme has managed the Charging and Energy business field since the beginning of 2021 and has significantly expanded the Volkswagen Group's activities in this area. Before Temme joined Volkswagen, she came from the energy company RWE/innogy, where she had held various positions for 18 years. There, Temme was COO of innogy eMobility solutions GmbH, an independent company under the umbrella of innogy SE that sold cloud-based software solutions and AC and DC charging hardware to B2B partners.