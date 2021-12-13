Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
184.9 EUR   +2.53%
Volkswagen Creates European Company for Battery Business

12/13/2021 | 06:26am EST
By Mauro Orru

Volkswagen AG is establishing a European company for its battery business as it doubles down on efforts to bolster its presence in the fast-growing market of electric vehicles.

The German car maker said Monday that the new company would encompass activities ranging from the processing of raw materials to managing the European gigafactories.

The announcement comes as Volkswagen plans to set up six gigafactories in Europe to meet rising demand for battery cells. The company has set aside 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) for the construction and operation of its Salzgitter gigafactory up to the start of production, slated for 2025.

The site will bring together development, planning and production control, effectively making Salzgitter Volkswagen's European battery hub.

"We already have a strong battery team in Salzgitter made up of 500 employees from 24 countries--and we are continuing to strengthen this team at leadership level," Thomas Schmall, chief executive of Volkswagen Group Components, said.

Volkswagen has plans for more gigafactories at sites in Spain and Eastern Europe, with more details expected in the first half of 2022. The company hopes to open two more battery cell factories in Europe by 2030.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-21 0625ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALZGITTER AG 2.20% 28.86 Delayed Quote.30.14%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.45% 184.76 Delayed Quote.18.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 279 B 279 B
Net income 2021 13 930 M 15 691 M 15 691 M
Net cash 2021 30 239 M 34 063 M 34 063 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,53x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 118 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG18.32%133 279
BYD COMPANY LIMITED42.62%126 610
STELLANTIS N.V.12.48%58 446
FERRARI N.V.13.85%48 059
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-10.68%39 601
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.93%29 623