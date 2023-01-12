Volkswagen Deliveries Slid in 2022 Amid Supply, Production Challenges

By Ed Frankl

Volkswagen AG said Thursday that it delivered fewer vehicles in 2022 than in the prior year, as supply constraints and production halts weighed.

The German auto giant said it delivered 8.3 million vehicles worldwide, a fall of 7% on year.

The company's supply situation improved in the second half of 2022, with deliveries up 12% compared with the same period of 2021, though it couldn't make up for a 22% on-year slump in the first half, the Wolfsburg-based company said.

Volkswagen delivered 842,300 Vehicles in December, up 18% on year.

The company has recently dealt with semiconductor shortages, supply constraints and coronavirus-related lockdowns, especially in Asia, that put a strain on production and deliveries.

The car maker said it expects the supply situation to improve "step by step" in the course of 2023, with its order bank currently at 1.8 million vehicles in western Europe alone.

"That gives us confidence for 2023 despite weakening macroeconomics and ongoing supply shortages," Hildegard Wortmann, a Volkswagen sales executive said.

Deliveries of all-electric vehicles, a key focus for Volkswagen, rose 26% in 2022 to 572,100. Deliveries to China rose by 68%, while the company remained the EV market leader in Europe, it said.

