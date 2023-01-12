Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:05:32 2023-01-12 am EST
128.92 EUR   +0.89%
06:01aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:52aAlphabet's Google, Porsche Reportedly Considering Apps Integration
MT
05:26aDelivery problems depress sales in the VW Group - e-models in demand
DP
Volkswagen Deliveries Slid in 2022 Amid Supply, Production Challenges

01/12/2023 | 05:20am EST
By Ed Frankl


Volkswagen AG said Thursday that it delivered fewer vehicles in 2022 than in the prior year, as supply constraints and production halts weighed.

The German auto giant said it delivered 8.3 million vehicles worldwide, a fall of 7% on year.

The company's supply situation improved in the second half of 2022, with deliveries up 12% compared with the same period of 2021, though it couldn't make up for a 22% on-year slump in the first half, the Wolfsburg-based company said.

Volkswagen delivered 842,300 Vehicles in December, up 18% on year.

The company has recently dealt with semiconductor shortages, supply constraints and coronavirus-related lockdowns, especially in Asia, that put a strain on production and deliveries.

The car maker said it expects the supply situation to improve "step by step" in the course of 2023, with its order bank currently at 1.8 million vehicles in western Europe alone.

"That gives us confidence for 2023 despite weakening macroeconomics and ongoing supply shortages," Hildegard Wortmann, a Volkswagen sales executive said.

Deliveries of all-electric vehicles, a key focus for Volkswagen, rose 26% in 2022 to 572,100. Deliveries to China rose by 68%, while the company remained the EV market leader in Europe, it said.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 0520ET

Financials
Sales 2022 279 B 300 B 300 B
Net income 2022 16 648 M 17 900 M 17 900 M
Net cash 2022 38 257 M 41 132 M 41 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,89x
Yield 2022 7,05%
Capitalization 74 272 M 79 853 M 79 853 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.76%79 853
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.38%188 823
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.98%78 377
BMW AG10.07%63 261
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.43%53 731
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.40%53 151