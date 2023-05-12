|
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - April 2023
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers
|
Deliveries to
|
Apr.
|
Apr.
|
Delta (%)
|
Jan. - Apr.
|
Jan. - Apr.
|
Delta
|
customers by markets
|
2023
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
(%)
|
Western Europe
|
254,700
|
197,900
|
+28.7
|
1,050,200
|
825,000
|
+27.3
|
Central and Eastern Europe
|
44,100
|
31,000
|
+42.2
|
158,000
|
152,000
|
+4.0
|
North America
|
78,300
|
71,900
|
+8.9
|
295,000
|
249,300
|
+18.3
|
South America
|
33,900
|
25,300
|
+34.0
|
137,600
|
107,500
|
+28.0
|
China
|
255,700
|
142,800
|
+79.0
|
900,300
|
896,700
|
+0.4
|
Asia-Pacific Rest
|
23,800
|
24,700
|
-3.5
|
108,500
|
97,400
|
+11.4
|
Middle East/Africa
|
29,600
|
22,800
|
+29.8
|
111,300
|
86,900
|
+28.1
|
Worldwide
|
720,200
|
516,500
|
+39.4
|
2,760,900
|
2,414,800
|
+14.3
|
Deliveries to
|
Apr.
|
Apr.
|
Delta
|
Jan. - Apr.
|
Jan. - Apr.
|
Delta
|
customers by brands
|
2023
|
2022
|
(%)
|
2023
|
2022
|
(%)
|
Brand Group Volume
|
516,900
|
369,600
|
+39.9
|
1,970,400
|
1,740,800
|
+13.2
|
Volkswagen
|
374,500
|
262,100
|
+42.9
|
1,396,000
|
1,273,900
|
+9.6
|
Passenger Cars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ŠKODA
|
69,300
|
53,000
|
+30.7
|
278,800
|
239,200
|
+16.6
|
SEAT/CUPRA
|
43,100
|
32,200
|
+34.0
|
168,400
|
123,600
|
+36.2
|
Volkswagen
|
30,000
|
22,300
|
+34.5
|
127,200
|
104,100
|
+22.1
|
Commercial Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Premium
|
149,600
|
104,100
|
+43.7
|
571,400
|
495,000
|
+15.5
|
Audi
|
147,700
|
101,900
|
+44.9
|
563,400
|
487,000
|
+15.7
|
Lamborghini/Bentley
|
1,900
|
2,200
|
-14.0
|
8,000
|
7,900
|
+1.2
|
Brand Group Sport
|
28,300
|
24,000
|
+18.1
|
109,100
|
92,400
|
+18.1
|
Porsche
|
28,300
|
24,000
|
+18.1
|
109,100
|
92,400
|
+18.1
|
TRATON
|
25,300
|
18,800
|
+34.7
|
109,900
|
86,600
|
+27.0
|
MAN
|
8,700
|
4,000
|
+119.7
|
36,000
|
23,300
|
+54.5
|
Volkswagen
|
2,700
|
4,000
|
-33.6
|
14,800
|
18,700
|
-20.9
|
Truck & Bus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scania
|
7,000
|
5,300
|
+32.5
|
29,600
|
21,900
|
+35.1
|
Navistar
|
7,000
|
5,600
|
+25.0
|
29,500
|
22,600
|
+30.4
|
Volkswagen Group (total)
|
720,200
|
516,500
|
+39.4
|
2,760,900
|
2,414,800
|
+14.3
