  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:49:50 2023-05-12 am EDT
119.55 EUR   -0.08%
05:27aNorthvolt pushes ahead with construction of battery factory in Schleswig-Holstein
DP
05:16aConstruction of Northvolt battery factory in Dithmarschen moves closer
DP
05:13aVolkswagen : Deliveries to customers - April 2023
PU
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - April 2023

05/12/2023 | 05:13am EDT
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers

Deliveries to

Apr.

Apr.

Delta (%)

Jan. - Apr.

Jan. - Apr.

Delta

customers by markets

2023

2022

2023

2022

(%)

Western Europe

254,700

197,900

+28.7

1,050,200

825,000

+27.3

Central and Eastern Europe

44,100

31,000

+42.2

158,000

152,000

+4.0

North America

78,300

71,900

+8.9

295,000

249,300

+18.3

South America

33,900

25,300

+34.0

137,600

107,500

+28.0

China

255,700

142,800

+79.0

900,300

896,700

+0.4

Asia-Pacific Rest

23,800

24,700

-3.5

108,500

97,400

+11.4

Middle East/Africa

29,600

22,800

+29.8

111,300

86,900

+28.1

Worldwide

720,200

516,500

+39.4

2,760,900

2,414,800

+14.3

Deliveries to

Apr.

Apr.

Delta

Jan. - Apr.

Jan. - Apr.

Delta

customers by brands

2023

2022

(%)

2023

2022

(%)

Brand Group Volume

516,900

369,600

+39.9

1,970,400

1,740,800

+13.2

Volkswagen

374,500

262,100

+42.9

1,396,000

1,273,900

+9.6

Passenger Cars

ŠKODA

69,300

53,000

+30.7

278,800

239,200

+16.6

SEAT/CUPRA

43,100

32,200

+34.0

168,400

123,600

+36.2

Volkswagen

30,000

22,300

+34.5

127,200

104,100

+22.1

Commercial Vehicles

Brand Group Premium

149,600

104,100

+43.7

571,400

495,000

+15.5

Audi

147,700

101,900

+44.9

563,400

487,000

+15.7

Lamborghini/Bentley

1,900

2,200

-14.0

8,000

7,900

+1.2

Brand Group Sport

28,300

24,000

+18.1

109,100

92,400

+18.1

Porsche

28,300

24,000

+18.1

109,100

92,400

+18.1

TRATON

25,300

18,800

+34.7

109,900

86,600

+27.0

MAN

8,700

4,000

+119.7

36,000

23,300

+54.5

Volkswagen

2,700

4,000

-33.6

14,800

18,700

-20.9

Truck & Bus

Scania

7,000

5,300

+32.5

29,600

21,900

+35.1

Navistar

7,000

5,600

+25.0

29,500

22,600

+30.4

Volkswagen Group (total)

720,200

516,500

+39.4

2,760,900

2,414,800

+14.3

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 09:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 300 B 327 B 327 B
Net income 2023 16 121 M 17 603 M 17 603 M
Net cash 2023 39 373 M 42 993 M 42 993 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,76x
Yield 2023 7,42%
Capitalization 68 860 M 75 191 M 75 191 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 676 915
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 119,64 €
Average target price 159,78 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.77%75 191
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.71%193 400
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.37%79 169
BMW AG30.01%75 659
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.24%47 489
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-1.66%46 041
