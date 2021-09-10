Log in
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - August 2021

09/10/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers

Deliveries to

Aug.

Aug.

Delta

Jan. - Aug.

Jan. - Aug.

Delta

customers by markets

2021

2020

(%)

2021

2020

(%)

Western Europe

177,600

212,100

-16.2

2,066,600

1,782,100

+16.0

Central and Eastern

46,600

59,700

-22.0

490,200

415,500

+18.0

Europe

North America

62,100

71,400

-13.0

632,100

479,200

+31.9

South America

40,400

48,400

-16.4

352,500

283,500

+24.3

China (incl. HK)

238,200

353,200

-32.6

2,324,700

2,272,500

+2.3

Asia-Pacific Rest

25,500

21,800

+17.1

203,200

164,300

+23.7

Middle East/Africa

26,100

26,600

-2.0

246,300

174,800

+40.9

Worldwide

616,500

793,100

-22.3

6,315,500

5,571,900

+13.3

Deliveries to

Aug.

Aug.

Delta

Jan. - Aug.

Jan. - Aug.

Delta

customers by brands

2021

2020

(%)

2021

2020

(%)

Volkswagen

350,700

462,500

-24.2

3,433,100

3,145,200

+9.2

Passenger Cars

Audi

117,200

146,500

-20.0

1,245,700

1,015,000

+22.7

ŠKODA

53,900

82,100

-34.3

644,200

617,300

+4.4

SEAT

31,600

31,800

-0.7

355,700

273,400

+30.1

Porsche

18,900

23,200

-18.5

197,800

167,300

+18.2

Volkswagen

26,400

32,600

-19.0

262,500

234,300

+12.0

Commercial Vehicles

MAN

10,400

9,000

+15.2

99,900

67,600

+47.7

Scania

5,600

4,200

+33.9

60,800

40,500

+50.1

Others*

1,900

1,200

+49.3

15,800

11,300

+39.8

Volkswagen Group

616,500

793,100

-22.3

6,315,500

5,571,900

+13.3

(total)

*Others includes Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
