Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - August 2021
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers
Deliveries to
Aug.
Aug.
Delta
Jan. - Aug.
Jan. - Aug.
Delta
customers
by markets
2021
2020
(%)
2021
2020
(%)
Western Europe
177,600
212,100
-16.2
2,066,600
1,782,100
+16.0
Central and Eastern
46,600
59,700
-22.0
490,200
415,500
+18.0
Europe
North America
62,100
71,400
-13.0
632,100
479,200
+31.9
South America
40,400
48,400
-16.4
352,500
283,500
+24.3
China (incl. HK)
238,200
353,200
-32.6
2,324,700
2,272,500
+2.3
Asia-Pacific Rest
25,500
21,800
+17.1
203,200
164,300
+23.7
Middle East/Africa
26,100
26,600
-2.0
246,300
174,800
+40.9
Worldwide
616,500
793,100
-22.3
6,315,500
5,571,900
+13.3
Deliveries to
Aug.
Aug.
Delta
Jan. - Aug.
Jan. - Aug.
Delta
customers
by brands
2021
2020
(%)
2021
2020
(%)
Volkswagen
350,700
462,500
-24.2
3,433,100
3,145,200
+9.2
Passenger Cars
Audi
117,200
146,500
-20.0
1,245,700
1,015,000
+22.7
ŠKODA
53,900
82,100
-34.3
644,200
617,300
+4.4
SEAT
31,600
31,800
-0.7
355,700
273,400
+30.1
Porsche
18,900
23,200
-18.5
197,800
167,300
+18.2
Volkswagen
26,400
32,600
-19.0
262,500
234,300
+12.0
Commercial Vehicles
MAN
10,400
9,000
+15.2
99,900
67,600
+47.7
Scania
5,600
4,200
+33.9
60,800
40,500
+50.1
Others*
1,900
1,200
+49.3
15,800
11,300
+39.8
Volkswagen Group
616,500
793,100
-22.3
6,315,500
5,571,900
+13.3
(total)
*Others includes Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti
Disclaimer
Volkswagen AG published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
