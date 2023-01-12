Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:05:32 2023-01-12 am EST
128.92 EUR   +0.89%
06:01aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:52aAlphabet's Google, Porsche Reportedly Considering Apps Integration
MT
05:26aDelivery problems depress sales in the VW Group - e-models in demand
DP
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - December 2022

01/12/2023 | 05:20am EST
Deliveries to customers by markets

Western Europe

Central and Eastern Europe

North America

South America

China

Asia-Pacific Rest

Middle East/Africa

Worldwide

Deliveries to customers by brands

Brand Group Volume

Volkswagen

Passenger Cars

ŠKODA

SEAT/CUPRA

Volkswagen

Commercial Vehicles

Brand Group Premium

Audi Lamborghini/Bentley

Brand Group Sport

Porsche

TRATON

MAN

Volkswagen

Truck & Bus

Scania

Navistar

Volkswagen Group (total)

PAGE 1 OF 2

Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers

Dec.

Dec.

Delta

Oct. -

Oct. - Delta Jan. - Dec. Jan. - Dec.

Delta

2022

2021

(%)

Dec.

Dec.

(%)

2022

2021

(%)

2022

2021

277,200

235,000

+17.9

754,300

590,200

+27.8

2,711,300

2,860,500

-5.2

37,200

47,500

-21.7

109,600

122,600

-10.6

441,900

658,200

-32.9

77,600

66,600

+16.5

211,400

204,800

+3.2

842,600

908,400

-7.2

48,900

41,200

+18.5

136,100

122,600

+11.0

473,700

514,600

-8.0

338,900

275,900

+22.8

825,800

754,700

+9.4

3,184,500

3,304,700

-3.6

35,100

27,000

+30.2

94,000

75,600

+24.4

329,500

305,800

+7.7

27,400

19,900

+37.7

75,300

60,000

+25.5

279,300

329,600

-15.3

842,300

713,200

+18.1

2,206,400

1,930,500

+14.3

8,262,800

8,881,900

-7.0

Dec.

Dec.

Delta

Oct. -

Oct. - Delta Jan. - Dec. Jan. - Dec.

Delta

2022

2021

(%)

Dec.

Dec.

(%)

2022

2021

(%)

2022

2021

615,700

522,100

+17.9

1,603,300

1,431,900

+12.0

6,008,800

6,605,100

-9.0

480,300

395,600

+21.4

1,228,800

1,102,200

+11.5

4,563,300

4,896,900

-6.8

66,500

71,200

-6.6

186,700

177,500

+5.2

731,300

878,200

-16.7

34,100

28,700

+18.9

93,600

79,200

+18.1

385,600

470,500

-18.1

34,800

26,700

+30.5

94,200

73,000

+29.0

328,600

359,500

-8.6

156,900

127,200

+23.4

426,400

338,100

+26.1

1,638,600

1,703,600

-3.8

154,800

125,600

+23.2

420,700

332,900

+26.4

1,614,200

1,680,500

-3.9

2,100

1,600

+31.3

5,700

5,200

+8.3

24,400

23,100

+5.8

37,200

37,100

+0.4

88,400

84,700

+4.3

309,900

302,000

+2.6

37,200

37,100

+0.4

88,400

84,700

+4.3

309,900

301,900

+2.6

32,500

26,800

+21.1

88,300

75,800

+16.6

305,500

271,200

+12.6

10,700

10,700

-0.1

28,600

25,000

+14.3

84,400

93,600

-9.8

2,900

3,000

-3.4

10,900

11,800

-7.6

54,000

57,400

-5.9

10,300

7,900

+30.0

26,800

23,100

+16.1

85,200

90,400

-5.7

8,600

5,200

+65.7

22,000

15,800

+39.1

81,900

29,900

+174.1

842,300

713,200

+18.1

2,206,400

1,930,500

+14.3

8,262,800

8,881,900

-7.0

Volkswagen Group - deliveries of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) to customers

Deliveries to

Oct. - Dec.

Oct. - Dec.

Delta (%)

Jan. - Dec.

Jan. - Dec. Delta (%)

customers by markets

2022

2021

2022

2021

Europe

140,200

100,500

+39.4

352,000

310,400

+13.4

USA

15,200

9,800

+54.7

44,200

37,200

+18.8

China

43,000

45,500

-5.4

155,700

92,600

+68.2

Rest of world

7,300

3,900

+86.7

20,200

12,700

+59.2

Worldwide

205,800

159,800

+28.8

572,100

452,800

+26.3

Deliveries to

Oct. - Dec.

Oct. - Dec.

Delta (%)

Jan. - Dec.

Jan. - Dec. Delta (%)

customers by brands

2022

2021

2022

2021

Brand Group Volume

154,400

117,800

+31.1

417,700

328,800

+27.0

Volkswagen

118,000

95,300

+23.8

325,100

263,100

+23.6

Passenger Cars

ŠKODA

16,800

17,000

-1.0

53,700

49,100

+9.3

SEAT/CUPRA

13,800

4,200

+229.7

31,400

13,000

+140.8

Volkswagen

5,800

1,300

+337.6

7,500

3,600

+109.0

Commercial Vehicles

Brand Group Premium

41,200

29,100

+41.5

118,200

81,900

+44.3

Audi

41,200

29,100

+41.5

118,200

81,900

+44.3

Lamborghini/Bentley

-

-

-

-

-

-

Brand Group Sport

9,700

12,700

-23.1

34,800

41,300

-15.7

Porsche

9,700

12,700

-23.1

34,800

41,300

-15.7

TRATON

400

200

+70.3

1,400

800

+65.5

MAN

300

200

+5.3

900

800

+3.5

Volkswagen

-

-

-

-

-

-

Truck & Bus

Scania

120

0

-

260

0

-

Navistar

50

10

-

260

10

-

Volkswagen Group

205,800

159,800

+28.8

572,100

452,800

+26.3

(total)

PAGE 2 OF 2

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 279 B 300 B 300 B
Net income 2022 16 648 M 17 900 M 17 900 M
Net cash 2022 38 257 M 41 132 M 41 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,89x
Yield 2022 7,05%
Capitalization 74 272 M 79 853 M 79 853 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 127,78 €
Average target price 180,99 €
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.76%79 853
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.38%188 823
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.98%78 377
BMW AG10.07%63 261
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.43%53 731
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.40%53 151