|
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - December 2022
Deliveries to customers by markets
Western Europe
Central and Eastern Europe
North America
South America
China
Asia-Pacific Rest
Middle East/Africa
Worldwide
Deliveries to customers by brands
Brand Group Volume
Volkswagen
Passenger Cars
ŠKODA
SEAT/CUPRA
Volkswagen
Commercial Vehicles
Brand Group Premium
Audi Lamborghini/Bentley
Brand Group Sport
Porsche
TRATON
MAN
Volkswagen
Truck & Bus
Scania
Navistar
Volkswagen Group (total)
PAGE 1 OF 2
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Delta
|
Oct. -
|
Oct. - Delta Jan. - Dec. Jan. - Dec.
|
Delta
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
(%)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
277,200
|
235,000
|
+17.9
|
754,300
|
590,200
|
+27.8
|
2,711,300
|
2,860,500
|
-5.2
|
37,200
|
47,500
|
-21.7
|
109,600
|
122,600
|
-10.6
|
441,900
|
658,200
|
-32.9
|
77,600
|
66,600
|
+16.5
|
211,400
|
204,800
|
+3.2
|
842,600
|
908,400
|
-7.2
|
48,900
|
41,200
|
+18.5
|
136,100
|
122,600
|
+11.0
|
473,700
|
514,600
|
-8.0
|
338,900
|
275,900
|
+22.8
|
825,800
|
754,700
|
+9.4
|
3,184,500
|
3,304,700
|
-3.6
|
35,100
|
27,000
|
+30.2
|
94,000
|
75,600
|
+24.4
|
329,500
|
305,800
|
+7.7
|
27,400
|
19,900
|
+37.7
|
75,300
|
60,000
|
+25.5
|
279,300
|
329,600
|
-15.3
|
842,300
|
713,200
|
+18.1
|
2,206,400
|
1,930,500
|
+14.3
|
8,262,800
|
8,881,900
|
-7.0
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Delta
|
Oct. -
|
Oct. - Delta Jan. - Dec. Jan. - Dec.
|
Delta
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
(%)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
615,700
|
522,100
|
+17.9
|
1,603,300
|
1,431,900
|
+12.0
|
6,008,800
|
6,605,100
|
-9.0
|
480,300
|
395,600
|
+21.4
|
1,228,800
|
1,102,200
|
+11.5
|
4,563,300
|
4,896,900
|
-6.8
|
66,500
|
71,200
|
-6.6
|
186,700
|
177,500
|
+5.2
|
731,300
|
878,200
|
-16.7
|
34,100
|
28,700
|
+18.9
|
93,600
|
79,200
|
+18.1
|
385,600
|
470,500
|
-18.1
|
34,800
|
26,700
|
+30.5
|
94,200
|
73,000
|
+29.0
|
328,600
|
359,500
|
-8.6
|
156,900
|
127,200
|
+23.4
|
426,400
|
338,100
|
+26.1
|
1,638,600
|
1,703,600
|
-3.8
|
154,800
|
125,600
|
+23.2
|
420,700
|
332,900
|
+26.4
|
1,614,200
|
1,680,500
|
-3.9
|
2,100
|
1,600
|
+31.3
|
5,700
|
5,200
|
+8.3
|
24,400
|
23,100
|
+5.8
|
37,200
|
37,100
|
+0.4
|
88,400
|
84,700
|
+4.3
|
309,900
|
302,000
|
+2.6
|
37,200
|
37,100
|
+0.4
|
88,400
|
84,700
|
+4.3
|
309,900
|
301,900
|
+2.6
|
32,500
|
26,800
|
+21.1
|
88,300
|
75,800
|
+16.6
|
305,500
|
271,200
|
+12.6
|
10,700
|
10,700
|
-0.1
|
28,600
|
25,000
|
+14.3
|
84,400
|
93,600
|
-9.8
|
2,900
|
3,000
|
-3.4
|
10,900
|
11,800
|
-7.6
|
54,000
|
57,400
|
-5.9
|
10,300
|
7,900
|
+30.0
|
26,800
|
23,100
|
+16.1
|
85,200
|
90,400
|
-5.7
|
8,600
|
5,200
|
+65.7
|
22,000
|
15,800
|
+39.1
|
81,900
|
29,900
|
+174.1
|
842,300
|
713,200
|
+18.1
|
2,206,400
|
1,930,500
|
+14.3
|
8,262,800
|
8,881,900
|
-7.0
Volkswagen Group - deliveries of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) to customers
|
Deliveries to
|
Oct. - Dec.
|
Oct. - Dec.
|
Delta (%)
|
Jan. - Dec.
|
Jan. - Dec. Delta (%)
|
customers by markets
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
Europe
|
140,200
|
100,500
|
+39.4
|
352,000
|
310,400
|
+13.4
|
USA
|
15,200
|
9,800
|
+54.7
|
44,200
|
37,200
|
+18.8
|
China
|
43,000
|
45,500
|
-5.4
|
155,700
|
92,600
|
+68.2
|
Rest of world
|
7,300
|
3,900
|
+86.7
|
20,200
|
12,700
|
+59.2
|
Worldwide
|
205,800
|
159,800
|
+28.8
|
572,100
|
452,800
|
+26.3
|
Deliveries to
|
Oct. - Dec.
|
Oct. - Dec.
|
Delta (%)
|
Jan. - Dec.
|
Jan. - Dec. Delta (%)
|
customers by brands
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
Brand Group Volume
|
154,400
|
117,800
|
+31.1
|
417,700
|
328,800
|
+27.0
|
Volkswagen
|
118,000
|
95,300
|
+23.8
|
325,100
|
263,100
|
+23.6
|
Passenger Cars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ŠKODA
|
16,800
|
17,000
|
-1.0
|
53,700
|
49,100
|
+9.3
|
SEAT/CUPRA
|
13,800
|
4,200
|
+229.7
|
31,400
|
13,000
|
+140.8
|
Volkswagen
|
5,800
|
1,300
|
+337.6
|
7,500
|
3,600
|
+109.0
|
Commercial Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Premium
|
41,200
|
29,100
|
+41.5
|
118,200
|
81,900
|
+44.3
|
Audi
|
41,200
|
29,100
|
+41.5
|
118,200
|
81,900
|
+44.3
|
Lamborghini/Bentley
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Brand Group Sport
|
9,700
|
12,700
|
-23.1
|
34,800
|
41,300
|
-15.7
|
Porsche
|
9,700
|
12,700
|
-23.1
|
34,800
|
41,300
|
-15.7
|
TRATON
|
400
|
200
|
+70.3
|
1,400
|
800
|
+65.5
|
MAN
|
300
|
200
|
+5.3
|
900
|
800
|
+3.5
|
Volkswagen
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Truck & Bus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scania
|
120
|
0
|
-
|
260
|
0
|
-
|
Navistar
|
50
|
10
|
-
|
260
|
10
|
-
|
Volkswagen Group
|
205,800
|
159,800
|
+28.8
|
572,100
|
452,800
|
+26.3
|
(total)
|
|
|
|
|
|
PAGE 2 OF 2
Disclaimer
Volkswagen AG published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:19:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
