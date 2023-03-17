|
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - February 2023
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers
|
Deliveries to
|
Feb.
|
Feb.
|
Delta (%)
|
Jan. - Feb.
|
Jan. - Feb.
|
Delta
|
customers by markets
|
2023
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Western Europe
|
228,700
|
183,800
|
+24.4
|
460,100
|
376,300
|
+22.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central and Eastern Europe
|
35,900
|
42,800
|
-16.1
|
65,800
|
81,700
|
-19.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
69,900
|
55,600
|
+25.7
|
136,900
|
113,600
|
+20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South America
|
29,400
|
25,700
|
+14.1
|
64,800
|
52,900
|
+22.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
196,800
|
193,800
|
+1.6
|
399,900
|
536,200
|
-25.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia-Pacific Rest
|
27,300
|
21,700
|
+25.5
|
52,300
|
43,000
|
+21.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East/Africa
|
23,700
|
19,700
|
+19.9
|
48,000
|
39,000
|
+23.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide
|
611,600
|
543,200
|
+12.6
|
1,227,800
|
1,242,800
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deliveries to
|
Feb.
|
Feb.
|
Delta
|
Jan. - Feb.
|
Jan. - Feb.
|
Delta
|
customers by brands
|
2023
|
2022
|
(%)
|
2023
|
2022
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Volume
|
432,300
|
395,400
|
+9.3
|
884,700
|
913,300
|
-3.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
303,400
|
281,200
|
+7.9
|
627,800
|
683,500
|
-8.2
|
Passenger Cars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ŠKODA
|
64,800
|
60,700
|
+6.8
|
127,400
|
122,900
|
+3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEAT/CUPRA
|
35,300
|
28,400
|
+24.2
|
71,500
|
56,100
|
+27.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
28,800
|
25,100
|
+14.8
|
58,100
|
50,800
|
+14.3
|
Commercial Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Premium
|
127,100
|
109,500
|
+16.0
|
243,300
|
246,700
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audi
|
125,100
|
107,800
|
+16.0
|
239,500
|
243,200
|
-1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lamborghini/Bentley
|
1,900
|
1,700
|
+12.1
|
3,700
|
3,400
|
+9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Sport
|
24,200
|
16,900
|
+43.5
|
49,100
|
41,200
|
+19.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Porsche
|
24,200
|
16,900
|
+43.5
|
49,100
|
41,200
|
+19.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRATON
|
28,000
|
21,400
|
+30.6
|
50,800
|
41,600
|
+21.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAN
|
8,700
|
6,700
|
+30.1
|
15,600
|
12,100
|
+28.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
4,100
|
4,900
|
-15.8
|
8,700
|
10,000
|
-12.9
|
Truck & Bus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scania
|
7,600
|
5,100
|
+49.0
|
12,800
|
10,100
|
+26.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Navistar
|
7,600
|
4,700
|
+59.8
|
13,700
|
9,500
|
+44.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen Group (total)
|
611,600
|
543,200
|
+12.6
|
1,227,800
|
1,242,800
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Volkswagen AG published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 10:39:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
