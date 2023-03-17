Advanced search
06:40aVolkswagen : Deliveries to customers - February 2023
PU
03:36aVolkswagen Eyes Investment in Mines to Ramp Up Battery Cell Supplies, Lower Costs
MT
01:04aVolkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
RE
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - February 2023

03/17/2023 | 06:40am EDT
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers

Deliveries to

Feb.

Feb.

Delta (%)

Jan. - Feb.

Jan. - Feb.

Delta

customers by markets

2023

2022

2023

2022

(%)

Western Europe

228,700

183,800

+24.4

460,100

376,300

+22.3

Central and Eastern Europe

35,900

42,800

-16.1

65,800

81,700

-19.5

North America

69,900

55,600

+25.7

136,900

113,600

+20.5

South America

29,400

25,700

+14.1

64,800

52,900

+22.5

China

196,800

193,800

+1.6

399,900

536,200

-25.4

Asia-Pacific Rest

27,300

21,700

+25.5

52,300

43,000

+21.6

Middle East/Africa

23,700

19,700

+19.9

48,000

39,000

+23.3

Worldwide

611,600

543,200

+12.6

1,227,800

1,242,800

-1.2

Deliveries to

Feb.

Feb.

Delta

Jan. - Feb.

Jan. - Feb.

Delta

customers by brands

2023

2022

(%)

2023

2022

(%)

Brand Group Volume

432,300

395,400

+9.3

884,700

913,300

-3.1

Volkswagen

303,400

281,200

+7.9

627,800

683,500

-8.2

Passenger Cars

ŠKODA

64,800

60,700

+6.8

127,400

122,900

+3.7

SEAT/CUPRA

35,300

28,400

+24.2

71,500

56,100

+27.5

Volkswagen

28,800

25,100

+14.8

58,100

50,800

+14.3

Commercial Vehicles

Brand Group Premium

127,100

109,500

+16.0

243,300

246,700

-1.4

Audi

125,100

107,800

+16.0

239,500

243,200

-1.5

Lamborghini/Bentley

1,900

1,700

+12.1

3,700

3,400

+9.2

Brand Group Sport

24,200

16,900

+43.5

49,100

41,200

+19.2

Porsche

24,200

16,900

+43.5

49,100

41,200

+19.2

TRATON

28,000

21,400

+30.6

50,800

41,600

+21.9

MAN

8,700

6,700

+30.1

15,600

12,100

+28.6

Volkswagen

4,100

4,900

-15.8

8,700

10,000

-12.9

Truck & Bus

Scania

7,600

5,100

+49.0

12,800

10,100

+26.7

Navistar

7,600

4,700

+59.8

13,700

9,500

+44.9

Volkswagen Group (total)

611,600

543,200

+12.6

1,227,800

1,242,800

-1.2

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 10:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
