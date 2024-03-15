Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
06:26:58 2024-03-15 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
114.6
EUR
+1.43%
-1.49%
+2.65%
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - February 2024 - 2024-03-15
March 15, 2024 at 06:08 am EDT
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers
Deliveries to
Feb.
Feb.
Delta
Jan. - Feb.
Jan. - Feb.
Delta
customers by
markets
2024
2023
(%)
2024
2023
(%)
Western Europe
241,500
228,700
+5.6
466,000
460,100
+1.3
Central and Eastern Europe
39,500
35,900
+9.9
71,800
65,800
+9.1
North America
71,000
69,900
+1.6
137,300
136,900
+0.3
South America
37,700
29,400
+28.5
73,200
64,900
+12.8
China
164,000
196,800
-16.7
455,000
399,900
+13.8
Asia-Pacific Rest
22,200
27,200
-18.2
43,200
52,200
-17.3
Middle East/Africa
29,500
24,400
+20.8
57,200
48,800
+17.2
Worldwide
605,500
612,300
-1.1
1,303,700
1,228,500
+6.1
Deliveries to
Feb.
Feb.
Delta
Jan. - Feb.
Jan. - Feb.
Delta
customers by
brands
2024
2023
(%)
2024
2023
(%)
Brand Group Core
446,000
433,000
+3.0
964,200
885,400
+8.9
Volkswagen
298,400
303,400
-1.7
681,300
627,800
+8.5
Passenger Cars
Škoda
70,900
64,800
+9.3
137,900
127,400
+8.2
SEAT/CUPRA
43,100
35,300
+22.0
80,100
71,500
+12.0
Volkswagen
33,600
29,500
+13.9
65,000
58,800
+10.6
Commercial Vehicles
Brand Group Progressive
109,800
127,100
-13.6
240,800
243,300
-1.0
Audi
108,400
125,100
-13.4
237,900
239,500
-0.7
Bentley
700
1,100
-34.4
1,400
2,200
-35.6
Lamborghini
700
800
-14.3
1,500
1,600
-5.0
Brand Group Sport Luxury
22,400
24,200
-7.2
49,000
49,100
-0.0
Porsche
22,400
24,200
-7.2
49,000
49,100
-0.0
Brand Group Trucks
27,300
28,000
-2.6
49,700
50,800
-2.1
MAN
8,400
8,700
-4.2
14,900
15,600
-4.5
Volkswagen
3,500
4,100
-15.7
7,500
8,700
-13.4
Truck & Bus
Scania
9,400
7,600
+24.6
16,700
12,800
+30.1
Navistar
6,000
7,600
-20.9
10,600
13,700
-22.5
Volkswagen Group (total)
605,500
612,300
-1.1
1,303,700
1,228,500
+6.1
Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based Company, which manufactures and sells vehicles. The Company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, which covers the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business; Commercial vehicles, which comprises the development, production and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, the genuine parts business and related services; Power Engineering, which consists of the development and production of diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines and chemical reactor systems, the production of gear units, propulsion components and testing systems, and Financial Services, which comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services. It's brand portfolio includes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.
Last Close Price
112.9
EUR
Average target price
151.2
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.84% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
