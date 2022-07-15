Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:37 2022-07-15 am EDT
130.73 EUR   +3.51%
05:24aVOLKSWAGEN : delivers 27 percent more all-electric vehicles in first half year
PU
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : delivers 27 percent more all-electric vehicles in first half year...
PU
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - June 2022
PU
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - June 2022

07/15/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers

Deliveries to

Jun.

Jun.

Delta

Q2

Q2

Delta

H1

H1

Delta

customers by markets

2022

2021

(%)

2022

2021

(%)

2022

2021

(%)

Western Europe

243,700

327,100

-25.5

667,900

898,900

-25.7

1,295,000

1,633,900

-20.7

Central and Eastern Europe

39,700

71,200

-44.2

106,100

209,200

-49.3

227,100

384,200

-40.9

North America

78,900

82,300

-4.2

224,300

274,300

-18.2

401,800

493,300

-18.6

South America

43,400

43,100

+0.6

111,100

135,900

-18.2

193,300

276,000

-30.0

China (incl. HK)

340,800

268,100

+27.2

716,300

857,700

-16.5

1,470,200

1,848,400

-20.5

Asia-Pacific Rest

30,600

29,800

+3.0

81,100

74,500

+8.8

153,800

149,300

+3.0

Middle East/Africa

24,900

34,800

-28.3

69,900

96,200

-27.3

133,900

193,400

-30.8

Worldwide

802,000

856,300

-6.3

1,976,800

2,546,700

-22.4

3,875,100

4,978,600

-22.2

Deliveries to

Jun.

Jun.

Delta

Q2

Q2

Delta

H1

H1

Delta

customers by brands

2022

2021

(%)

2022

2021

(%)

2022

2021

(%)

Brand Group Volume

580,500

629,800

-7.8

1,423,000

1,873,700

-24.1

2,794,400

3,704,700

-24.6

Volkswagen

447,600

444,600

+0.7

1,064,200

1,343,200

-20.8

2,076,100

2,703,200

-23.2

Passenger Cars

ŠKODA

66,000

89,900

-26.6

174,400

265,700

-34.4

360,600

515,300

-30.0

SEAT/CUPRA

40,500

56,200

-28.0

112,700

155,600

-27.6

204,100

281,100

-27.4

Volkswagen

26,500

39,000

-32.2

71,800

109,200

-34.3

153,600

205,000

-25.1

Commercial Vehicles

Brand Group Premium

165,600

178,600

-7.2

406,800

525,100

-22.5

797,600

993,700

-19.7

Audi

163,300

176,300

-7.4

400,000

518,900

-22.9

785,100

981,700

-20.0

Lamborghini/Bentley

2,400

2,300

+4.1

6,700

6,300

+7.6

12,500

12,100

+3.6

Brand Group Sport

29,200

26,000

+12.1

77,400

81,700

-5.2

145,900

153,700

-5.1

Porsche

29,200

26,000

+12.1

77,400

81,700

-5.2

145,900

153,700

-5.1

TRATON

26,700

21,900

+22.0

69,500

66,100

+5.1

137,300

126,500

+8.6

MAN

6,000

7,500

-20.3

15,500

23,900

-35.4

34,800

47,200

-26.4

Volkswagen

4,700

5,200

-8.8

13,600

16,000

-14.9

28,300

30,000

-5.5

Truck & Bus

Scania

7,900

9,200

-14.4

20,200

26,200

-22.9

36,800

49,200

-25.2

Navistar

8,100

0

-

20,300

0

-

37,300

0

-

Volkswagen Group (total)

802,000

856,300

-6.3

1,976,800

2,546,700

-22.4

3,875,100

4,978,600

-22.2

Volkswagen Group - deliveries of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) to customers

Deliveries to

Q1

Q1

Delta (%)

Q2

Q2

Delta (%)

H1

H1

Delta (%)

customers by markets

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Europe

58,400

43,800

+33.6

70,400

84,300

-16.5

128,800

128,100

+0.6

USA

7,900

6,800

+16.4

9,000

11,700

-22.9

17,000

18,500

-8.4

China

28,800

6,200

+360.5

34,700

12,000

+188.3

63,500

18,300

+247.1

Rest of world

4,000

3,100

+26.9

3,900

2,900

+31.1

7,800

6,100

+29.0

Worldwide

99,100

60,000

+65.3

118,00

111,000

+6.3

217,10

170,900

+27.0

0

0

Deliveries to

Q1

Q1

Delta (%)

Q2

Q2

Delta (%)

H1

H1

Delta (%)

customers by brands

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

Brand Group Volume

65,100

36,100

+80.5

82,400

81,800

+0.7

147,50

117,900

+25.1

0

Volkswagen

53,400

30,700

+73.7

62,500

62,100

+0.7

115,900

92,900

+24.9

Passenger Cars

ŠKODA

8,800

2,500

+259.7

13,400

15,200

-12.3

22,200

17,700

+25.5

SEAT/CUPRA

2,200

2,200

-1.4

6,100

4,000

+53.5

8,300

6,200

+33.8

Volkswagen

700

700

+7.3

400

500

-19.3

1,100

1,200

-3.6

Commercial Vehicles

Brand Group Premium

24,200

14,600

+66.2

25,800

18,200

+41.8

50,000

32,800

+52.7

Audi

24,200

14,600

+66.2

25,800

18,200

+41.8

50,000

32,800

+52.7

Lamborghini/Bentley

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Brand Group Sport

9,500

9,100

+4.4

9,400

10,800

-12.5

18,900

19,800

-4.8

Porsche

9,500

9,100

+4.4

9,400

10,800

-12.5

18,900

19,800

-4.8

TRATON

300

200

+26.6

400

300

+53.0

600

500

+41.3

MAN

200

200

+7.0

200

300

-10.8

400

500

-2.9

Volkswagen

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Truck & Bus

Scania

20

0

-

70

0

-

90

0

-

Navistar

20

0

-

100

0

-

110

0

-

Volkswagen Group

99,100

60,000

+65.3

118,00

111,000

+6.3

217,10

170,900

+27.0

(total)

0

0

PAGE 2 OF 2

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
