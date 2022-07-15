|
Volkswagen : Deliveries to customers - June 2022
Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers
|
Deliveries to
|
Jun.
|
Jun.
|
Delta
|
|
Q2
|
Q2
|
Delta
|
|
H1
|
H1
|
Delta
|
customers by markets
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Western Europe
|
243,700
|
327,100
|
-25.5
|
667,900
|
898,900
|
-25.7
|
1,295,000
|
1,633,900
|
-20.7
|
Central and Eastern Europe
|
39,700
|
71,200
|
-44.2
|
106,100
|
209,200
|
-49.3
|
227,100
|
384,200
|
-40.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
78,900
|
82,300
|
-4.2
|
224,300
|
274,300
|
-18.2
|
401,800
|
493,300
|
-18.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South America
|
43,400
|
43,100
|
+0.6
|
111,100
|
135,900
|
-18.2
|
193,300
|
276,000
|
-30.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China (incl. HK)
|
340,800
|
268,100
|
+27.2
|
716,300
|
857,700
|
-16.5
|
1,470,200
|
1,848,400
|
-20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia-Pacific Rest
|
30,600
|
29,800
|
+3.0
|
81,100
|
74,500
|
+8.8
|
153,800
|
149,300
|
+3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middle East/Africa
|
24,900
|
34,800
|
-28.3
|
69,900
|
96,200
|
-27.3
|
133,900
|
193,400
|
-30.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide
|
802,000
|
856,300
|
-6.3
|
1,976,800
|
2,546,700
|
-22.4
|
3,875,100
|
4,978,600
|
-22.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deliveries to
|
Jun.
|
Jun.
|
Delta
|
Q2
|
Q2
|
Delta
|
H1
|
H1
|
Delta
|
customers by brands
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
2022
|
2021
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Volume
|
580,500
|
629,800
|
-7.8
|
1,423,000
|
1,873,700
|
-24.1
|
2,794,400
|
3,704,700
|
-24.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
447,600
|
444,600
|
+0.7
|
1,064,200
|
1,343,200
|
-20.8
|
2,076,100
|
2,703,200
|
-23.2
|
Passenger Cars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ŠKODA
|
66,000
|
89,900
|
-26.6
|
174,400
|
265,700
|
-34.4
|
360,600
|
515,300
|
-30.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEAT/CUPRA
|
40,500
|
56,200
|
-28.0
|
112,700
|
155,600
|
-27.6
|
204,100
|
281,100
|
-27.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
26,500
|
39,000
|
-32.2
|
71,800
|
109,200
|
-34.3
|
153,600
|
205,000
|
-25.1
|
Commercial Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Premium
|
165,600
|
178,600
|
-7.2
|
406,800
|
525,100
|
-22.5
|
797,600
|
993,700
|
-19.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audi
|
163,300
|
176,300
|
-7.4
|
400,000
|
518,900
|
-22.9
|
785,100
|
981,700
|
-20.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lamborghini/Bentley
|
2,400
|
2,300
|
+4.1
|
6,700
|
6,300
|
+7.6
|
12,500
|
12,100
|
+3.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Sport
|
29,200
|
26,000
|
+12.1
|
77,400
|
81,700
|
-5.2
|
145,900
|
153,700
|
-5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Porsche
|
29,200
|
26,000
|
+12.1
|
77,400
|
81,700
|
-5.2
|
145,900
|
153,700
|
-5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRATON
|
26,700
|
21,900
|
+22.0
|
69,500
|
66,100
|
+5.1
|
137,300
|
126,500
|
+8.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAN
|
6,000
|
7,500
|
-20.3
|
15,500
|
23,900
|
-35.4
|
34,800
|
47,200
|
-26.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
4,700
|
5,200
|
-8.8
|
13,600
|
16,000
|
-14.9
|
28,300
|
30,000
|
-5.5
|
Truck & Bus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scania
|
7,900
|
9,200
|
-14.4
|
20,200
|
26,200
|
-22.9
|
36,800
|
49,200
|
-25.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Navistar
|
8,100
|
0
|
-
|
20,300
|
0
|
-
|
37,300
|
0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen Group (total)
|
802,000
|
856,300
|
-6.3
|
1,976,800
|
2,546,700
|
-22.4
|
3,875,100
|
4,978,600
|
-22.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen Group - deliveries of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) to customers
|
Deliveries to
|
Q1
|
Q1
|
Delta (%)
|
Q2
|
Q2
|
Delta (%)
|
H1
|
H1
|
Delta (%)
|
customers by markets
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
58,400
|
43,800
|
+33.6
|
70,400
|
84,300
|
-16.5
|
128,800
|
128,100
|
+0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USA
|
7,900
|
6,800
|
+16.4
|
9,000
|
11,700
|
-22.9
|
17,000
|
18,500
|
-8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
28,800
|
6,200
|
+360.5
|
34,700
|
12,000
|
+188.3
|
63,500
|
18,300
|
+247.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rest of world
|
4,000
|
3,100
|
+26.9
|
3,900
|
2,900
|
+31.1
|
7,800
|
6,100
|
+29.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Worldwide
|
99,100
|
60,000
|
+65.3
|
118,00
|
111,000
|
+6.3
|
217,10
|
170,900
|
+27.0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deliveries to
|
Q1
|
Q1
|
Delta (%)
|
Q2
|
Q2
|
Delta (%)
|
H1
|
H1
|
Delta (%)
|
customers by brands
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Volume
|
65,100
|
36,100
|
+80.5
|
82,400
|
81,800
|
+0.7
|
147,50
|
117,900
|
+25.1
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
53,400
|
30,700
|
+73.7
|
62,500
|
62,100
|
+0.7
|
115,900
|
92,900
|
+24.9
|
Passenger Cars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ŠKODA
|
8,800
|
2,500
|
+259.7
|
13,400
|
15,200
|
-12.3
|
22,200
|
17,700
|
+25.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEAT/CUPRA
|
2,200
|
2,200
|
-1.4
|
6,100
|
4,000
|
+53.5
|
8,300
|
6,200
|
+33.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
700
|
700
|
+7.3
|
400
|
500
|
-19.3
|
1,100
|
1,200
|
-3.6
|
Commercial Vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Premium
|
24,200
|
14,600
|
+66.2
|
25,800
|
18,200
|
+41.8
|
50,000
|
32,800
|
+52.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audi
|
24,200
|
14,600
|
+66.2
|
25,800
|
18,200
|
+41.8
|
50,000
|
32,800
|
+52.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lamborghini/Bentley
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brand Group Sport
|
9,500
|
9,100
|
+4.4
|
9,400
|
10,800
|
-12.5
|
18,900
|
19,800
|
-4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Porsche
|
9,500
|
9,100
|
+4.4
|
9,400
|
10,800
|
-12.5
|
18,900
|
19,800
|
-4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRATON
|
300
|
200
|
+26.6
|
400
|
300
|
+53.0
|
600
|
500
|
+41.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAN
|
200
|
200
|
+7.0
|
200
|
300
|
-10.8
|
400
|
500
|
-2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Truck & Bus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scania
|
20
|
0
|
-
|
70
|
0
|
-
|
90
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Navistar
|
20
|
0
|
-
|
100
|
0
|
-
|
110
|
0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volkswagen Group
|
99,100
|
60,000
|
+65.3
|
118,00
|
111,000
|
+6.3
|
217,10
|
170,900
|
+27.0
|
(total)
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
272 B
272 B
272 B
|Net income 2022
|
16 834 M
16 854 M
16 854 M
|Net cash 2022
|
31 972 M
32 010 M
32 010 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|3,85x
|Yield 2022
|6,95%
|
|Capitalization
|
78 644 M
78 738 M
78 738 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,17x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,14x
|Nbr of Employees
|668 294
|Free-Float
|56,8%
|
|
