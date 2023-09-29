By Adria Calatayud

Volkswagen has decided that it no longer needs to build an additional plant in Wolfsburg Warmenau, Germany, after adjusting its production plans for new electric models of its namesake passenger-car brand.

The German auto giant said Friday that the Trinity vehicle project originally planned for Wolfsburg Warmenau will instead go to its Zwickau plant, also in Germany.

An all-electric sport-utility vehicle is expected to roll off the Wolfsburg's assembly lines starting in 2026, adding to the production of the ID.31 electric car that is being ramped up this year, Volkswagen said.

New electric models based on the so-called scalable systems platform architecture due to be launched at the end of the decade will be built at the main Wolfsburg plant as well, the company said. Production of the new Tiguan generation and a future electric version of its Golf model will also take place there, it said.

The new vehicle-allocation plan--which runs until 2028--will contribute to a more competitive VW brand, the company said.

A company spokeswoman said the plans didn't have implications for jobs.

Last year, Volkswagen Group's supervisory board had approved a plan to invest around 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) to build a new site in Wolfsburg Warmenau, next to its main plant in Wolfsburg, for the Trinity electric model.



