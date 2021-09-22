Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : E.ON and Volkswagen launch fast charger with storage battery

09/22/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The "E.ON Drive Booster" is an electric powerhouse that doesn't need to draw its power directly from the grid but rather has its own integrated battery storage system. A normal power connection like those found at any supermarket and the internal battery together provide the necessary capacity to charge two electric vehicles simultaneously with up to 150 kW. As a result, it only takes an average of 15 minutes to charge the cars with enough power for a range of around 200 km.

Patrick Lammers, who is responsible for customer solutions on the board at E.ON: "The expansion of e-mobility is an important building block of the energy transition. In order to make electric vehicles more attractive, we need charging stations to be abundant and powerful. After all, around one third of Germans choose not to buy electric vehicles because they believe there are not enough charging stations. I am proud that with the E.ON Drive Booster we have an immediate and attractive offer for businesses and municipalities wanting to set up charging stations without spending a fortune.

The Booster is therefore one of our energy solutions that enables our customers to achieve their sustainability goals. We are the decarbonisation partner for our customers."

Thomas Schmall, Board Member for Technology at Volkswagen AG and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, commented: "We are taking the expansion of charging infrastructure into our own hands and aiming to work with strong partners to bring about a fivefold increase in the number of fast chargers in Europe by 2025. Through our collaboration with E.ON, the fast-charging stations developed and produced by Volkswagen Group Components can be put to use. They are ideally suited to support the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure, since the time and costs required for installation are minimal."

A normal charging column can also be upgraded very easily to the Booster. It is therefore ideal for branching into new locations rapidly and cost-effectively. Installation is easy: Place it, plug it in, configure it online - a "plug-and-play" charging station. There is no need for costly adaptations to infrastructure or civil engineering work. All this makes fast charging easy, affordable and possible anywhere.

With the Booster, E.ON is the first company to offer its German customers a solution like this, available immediately.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
06:22aVOLKSWAGEN : In collaboration with the Technical University of Liberec, ŠKODA AUTO'..
PU
06:19aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rise as -2-
DJ
06:12aVOLKSWAGEN : E.ON and Volkswagen launch fast charger with storage battery
PU
06:09aGREENSKY : Analysis-JPMorgan's 2021 deal spree aims to fill the few holes left in its glob..
RE
04:34aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:12aVOLKSWAGEN : For Volkswagen, a circular economy is gaining in importance on the road to be..
PU
02:30aGerman auto giants place their bets on hydrogen cars
RE
12:49aTraton Warns Supply Shortages Will Hit 3Q Vehicle Sales
DJ
09/21VOLKSWAGEN : QuantumScape partners with 'large' automaker to test battery prototypes
RE
09/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vivendi, EssilorLuxottica, Compass, StageCoach, Allianz...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 253 B 297 B 297 B
Net income 2021 14 786 M 17 346 M 17 346 M
Net cash 2021 34 660 M 40 660 M 40 660 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 116 B 136 B 136 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 183,20 €
Average target price 276,40 €
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG20.19%135 760
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.78%251 953
DAIMLER AG19.92%86 876
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED14.10%65 991
BMW AG9.26%59 953
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.16.00%52 757