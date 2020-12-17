Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : EU court backs broader definition of tools to rig vehicle emissions tests

12/17/2020 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on car in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Technologies used by Volkswagen to rig vehicle emissions tests should be considered illegal, the European Union's highest court ruled on Thursday, even if they contribute to preventing ageing or clogging up of the engine.

The Court of Justice of the European Union was asked to rule in a French prosecution against the carmaker for allegedly deceiving purchasers of diesel vehicles.

Volkswagen had argued in favour of a restrictive definition of devices used to rig emissions tests, limited to technologies and strategies operating only "downstream", or after potential emissions are produced.

However, the court found that the term should also apply to "upstream" technology.

Use of so-called defeat devices to help a vehicle pass emissions tests is illegal under EU law.

The French case concerned an exhaust gas recirculation (ERG) valve, which can redirect some exhaust gases back into the air supply for the engine to reduce final NOx emissions.

The ERG was adjusted in tests using a device to allow emissions to remain below the regulatory ceiling, but according to an expert's report the device would in normal conditions lead to the partial deactivation of the ERG and higher NOx emissions.

Operation of the ERG would have made maintenance more frequent and expensive because, for example, the engine would clog up more quickly.

Volkswagen announced recalls of almost 950,000 vehicles in France following the "dieselgate" scandal in which it admitted in 2015 to using illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel engine tests.

The scandal has cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in vehicle refits, fines and provisions.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Marine Strauss and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2020
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:41aBEETLES IN BOXES : 70 years of CKD car exports by Volkswagen
PU
04:38aVOLKSWAGEN : EU court backs broader definition of tools to rig vehicle emissions..
RE
02:04aEuropean new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
RE
12/16Lyft, Motional to launch multi-city U.S. robotaxi service in 2023
RE
12/15New Volkswagen CFO Tasked With Boosting Efficiencies
DJ
12/15Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs
RE
12/15EUROPE : Brexit, vaccine optimism buoy European shares; FTSE 100 lags on new pan..
RE
12/15Automakers urge U.S. support for EV charging, R&D, incentives
RE
12/15VOLKSWAGEN : 2021 Audi Q5 named a Kelley Blue Book 2021 Best Buy Award winner; 2..
AQ
12/15BUSLION'S INTERCITYPUBLIC TRANSPORTT : Efficient, flexible and safe on intercity..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 218 B 267 B 267 B
Net income 2020 4 307 M 5 269 M 5 269 M
Net cash 2020 23 474 M 28 718 M 28 718 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 1,82%
Capitalization 81 897 M 99 740 M 100 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 173,32 €
Last Close Price 155,60 €
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.71%99 740
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.45%213 112
DAIMLER AG19.04%75 406
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.83%59 628
BMW AG1.76%57 872
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.42%50 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ