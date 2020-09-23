Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 01:22:08 pm
135.75 EUR   +0.69%
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:01pVOLKSWAGEN : Eight more VW employees charged in diesel scandal
RE
12:58pVolkswagen's electric SUV opens a new front against Tesla
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Eight more VW employees charged in diesel scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 01:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Hearing over VW diesel emissions cheating scandal, in Braunschweig

German prosecutors said on Wednesday they had charged another eight employees of auto maker Volkswagen over the scandal surrounding cheating on diesel engine emission tests.

The eight are accused of fraud, false certification and violation of the law against unfair competition, the prosecutor's office in the northern town of Braunschweig said in a statement.

Some are also alleged to be responsible for embezzlement and tax evasion, or for aiding and abetting those crimes.

Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to having used illegal engine control software to cheat U.S. pollution tests, triggering a global backlash against diesel and costing the carmaker billions of euros in fines.

The eight are accused of being involved in the diesel manipulation between November 2006 and September 2015.

The are accused of encouraging, supporting or at least not preventing the installation of illegal software in the engine management system of diesel vehicles produced by Volkswagen despite knowing it was illegal.

The same charges were already brought against six other VW managers earlier this year, while former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn and four other managers were charged in connection with the scandal last year.

The first trial in the Volkswagen case in Germany starts next week - that of former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, writing by Emma Thomasson;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 1600 Delayed Quote.100.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.49% 135.48 Delayed Quote.-23.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:01pVOLKSWAGEN : Eight more VW employees charged in diesel scandal
RE
12:58pVolkswagen's electric SUV opens a new front against Tesla
RE
12:55pVolkswagen's electric SUV opens a new front against Tesla
RE
12:29pVolkswagen Takes Aim at Tesla With Electric ID.4 SUV
DJ
12:22pVOLKSWAGEN : Comprehensive digital platform for fans of Audi Sport at the Nürbur..
AQ
12:04pTesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
RE
11:53aVOLKSWAGEN : Correction to Volkswagen Emissions Scandal Article
DJ
11:41a#ELECTRIFYINGEUROPE : MAN Lion's City E makes convincing impression on the roads..
AQ
11:41aAUDI : Wayne Griffiths named new President of SEAT
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 251 B 251 B
Net income 2020 3 876 M 4 522 M 4 522 M
Net cash 2020 19 199 M 22 398 M 22 398 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,76%
Capitalization 70 589 M 82 656 M 82 353 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 161,24 €
Last Close Price 134,82 €
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.50%82 656
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.76%187 379
DAIMLER AG-11.42%54 782
BMW AG-17.17%45 856
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-15.68%42 977
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-19.56%42 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group