By David Sachs

Volkswagen is the subject of a complaint filed by the United Auto Workers claiming anti-union activities at a U.S. plant.

UAW President Shawn Fain said late Monday that the union has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the German carmaker alleging that managers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant stifled conversations about unionizing through harassment and threats. The UAW also said that security guards confiscated pro-union materials.

"These companies are breaking the law in an attempt to get autoworkers to sit down and shut up instead of fighting for their fair share," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. "But these workers are showing management that they won't be intimidated out of their right to speak up and organize for a better life."

In a statement, Volkswagen said it would investigate the accusations and referenced "an atmosphere of disinformation."

"Volkswagen respects our workers' right to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace," the company said. "We are committed to providing clear, transparent, and timely information that helps educate our employees and managers on their legal rights and obligations. This is especially important in an atmosphere of deliberate misinformation."

UAW has been recruiting U.S. auto workers at Volkswagen sites and at factories belonging to other carmakers following a strike that won pay raises and new benefits for employees of Stellantis, Ford and General Motors. The union said that more than 1,000 Volkswagen employees at the Tennessee plant have joined the effort.

In November, Volkswagen gave workers at the Chattanooga plant 11% pay raises two days after the UAW ratified contracts with the big-three carmakers.

The UAW said it has also filed complaints against Honda and Hyundai, claiming anti-union activities at U.S. plants. A U.S. spokesperson for Hyundai didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Honda didn't respond to a request for comment.

