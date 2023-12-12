By David Sachs

Volkswagen is the subject of a complaint filed by the United Auto Workers claiming anti-union activities at a U.S. plant.

UAW President Shawn Fain said late Monday that the union has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the German carmaker alleging that managers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant stifled conversations about unionizing through harassment and threats. The UAW also said that security guards confiscated pro-union materials.

Volkswagen did not respond to a request for comment.

The UAW said it has also filed complaints against Honda and Hyundai, claiming anti-union activities at U.S. plants. Neither carmaker responded to a request for comment.

UAW has been recruiting U.S. auto workers following a strike that won pay raises and new benefits for employees of Stellantis, Ford and General Motors. The union said that more than 1,000 Volkswagen employees at the Tennessee plant have joined the effort.

