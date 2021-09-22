Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Volkswagen : For Volkswagen, a circular economy is gaining in importance on the road to becoming a climate-neutral company. Together with partners from the worlds of business and science, the Group is accelerating the recycling of plastics used in cars. ...

09/22/2021 | 04:12am EDT
When you think about car construction, you usually think of metal. Materials like steel, copper and aluminium give vehicles their shape. However, there is more to it than that: in one ton of car, more than 150 kilograms will be plastics. In the "SyKuRA" project (systematic recycling of plastics from end-of-life vehicles), the Volkswagen Group is working to make better use of plastic components from worn-out bumpers, seat cushions and seals, and to help protect the environment in the process.

Dr. Anja Pieper works in the Technical Development department as an expert in reutilisation technology and recycling. She is well aware of the challenges. Pieper: "When recycling end-of-life vehicles, the current focus is on separating the different metals. In contrast, you are left with a mixture of plastics, which is primarily recycled thermally at present. This is precisely what is being addressed by a new project, in which Volkswagen are joined by the Öko-Institut, the chemical company BASF, processing specialist SICON, and the Clausthal University of Technology. "We are developing technology in order to better exploit the opportunities available to improve the way we separate and recycle reusable materials from shredder residues," says Pieper. There is a special focus on plastics.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 253 B 297 B 297 B
Net income 2021 14 786 M 17 338 M 17 338 M
Net cash 2021 34 660 M 40 642 M 40 642 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 116 B 136 B 136 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 183,20 €
Average target price 276,40 €
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG20.19%135 760
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.78%253 753
DAIMLER AG19.92%86 820
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.56%71 672
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED14.10%65 658
BMW AG9.26%59 256