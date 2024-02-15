By David Sachs

Some Volkswagen Group vehicles are being held at U.S. ports while the company replaces parts from a supplier that are reportedly banned under a law to prevent forced labor.

Deliveries of certain Volkswagen Group brands to dealers are delayed while Volkswagen replaces a small electronic component, the German carmaker said. The part comes from China and breaches a U.S. law that prohibits the import of products made with forced labor in the western part of Xinjiang Province, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. The FT reported that Porsche, Audi and Bentley are the affected brands.

The company declined to confirm the FT's reporting, but said it takes allegations of infringements of human rights very seriously, both within the company and in the supply chain. "Of course, this also includes any allegations of forced labor. We are constantly analyzing our processes and improving them on an ongoing basis," it said Thursday.

Volkswagen said it is investigating allegations concerning one of its sub-suppliers--a supplier to a supplier. Next steps could include ending its relationship with a supplier if its investigation confirms serious violations, the group said.

The company wouldn't comment on a delivery timeline, financial effects, or the number of cars affected by the delay.

