VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/18 06:56:22 am
144.67 EUR   -2.01%
06:39aVolkswagen Group Global Sales Fell in August -- Update
DJ
05:20aVOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - August 2020
PU
05:18aVolkswagen Group Global Sales Fell in August
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen Group Global Sales Fell in August -- Update

09/18/2020 | 06:39am EDT

By Kim Richters

German car maker Volkswagen AG said Friday that global deliveries fell in August.

Group sales for August declined 6.6% year-on-year to 792,200 vehicles, the company said.

The passenger car market for the same month in the previous year was boosted by the impending WLTP regulations on emissions and consumption that became effective in September, Volkswagen said.

If last year's figures had been adjusted for this effect, "global deliveries in August 2020 would be significantly closer to previous year's level," it said.

In China, vehicle sales rose 3.5% to 353,200, while sales in Western Europe fell 17% to 212,100.

Deliveries in North America dropped 19% and 15.5% in South America, Volkswagen added.

For the January-to-August period, world-wide deliveries were down 21.5% to 5,571,100.

The Volkswagen group includes a number of brands, such as Audi, Skoda, Porsche and the company's namesake Volkswagen passenger cars.

Deliveries in August for the VW brand declined 6.5% to 461,600, while Audi vehicle sales dropped 2.4% to 146,500.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 255 B 255 B
Net income 2020 3 895 M 4 617 M 4 617 M
Net cash 2020 18 862 M 22 359 M 22 359 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 76 478 M 90 421 M 90 657 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 160,64 €
Last Close Price 147,64 €
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.23%90 421
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.98%187 346
DAIMLER AG-6.02%58 691
BMW AG-11.39%49 537
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-12.79%45 681
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-16.42%42 695
