Volkswagen Group Global Sales Fell in August -- Update

By Kim Richters



German car maker Volkswagen AG said Friday that global deliveries fell in August.

Group sales for August declined 6.6% year-on-year to 792,200 vehicles, the company said.

The passenger car market for the same month in the previous year was boosted by the impending WLTP regulations on emissions and consumption that became effective in September, Volkswagen said.

If last year's figures had been adjusted for this effect, "global deliveries in August 2020 would be significantly closer to previous year's level," it said.

In China, vehicle sales rose 3.5% to 353,200, while sales in Western Europe fell 17% to 212,100.

Deliveries in North America dropped 19% and 15.5% in South America, Volkswagen added.

For the January-to-August period, world-wide deliveries were down 21.5% to 5,571,100.

The Volkswagen group includes a number of brands, such as Audi, Skoda, Porsche and the company's namesake Volkswagen passenger cars.

Deliveries in August for the VW brand declined 6.5% to 461,600, while Audi vehicle sales dropped 2.4% to 146,500.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com