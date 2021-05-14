Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Volkswagen Group's Global Sales Soared in April

05/14/2021 | 05:16am EDT
By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG said Friday that global deliveries surged in April, after dropping significantly in the same month last year when the coronavirus spread.

World-wide group sales for April rose 75% year-on-year to 829,800 vehicles, the German car maker said.

Deliveries to customers rose strongly in all markets except China including Hong Kong where sales fell 7% to 284,200 vehicles, Volkswagen said.

For the period from January to April, world-wide deliveries were up 31.5% year-on-year at around 3.3 million.

The Volkswagen group includes a number of brands, such as Audi, Skoda, Porsche and the company's namesake Volkswagen passenger cars.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-14-21 0515ET

