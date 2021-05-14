Volkswagen Group's Global Sales Soared in April

By Kim Richters

Volkswagen AG said Friday that global deliveries surged in April, after dropping significantly in the same month last year when the coronavirus spread.

World-wide group sales for April rose 75% year-on-year to 829,800 vehicles, the German car maker said.

Deliveries to customers rose strongly in all markets except China including Hong Kong where sales fell 7% to 284,200 vehicles, Volkswagen said.

For the period from January to April, world-wide deliveries were up 31.5% year-on-year at around 3.3 million.

The Volkswagen group includes a number of brands, such as Audi, Skoda, Porsche and the company's namesake Volkswagen passenger cars.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-14-21 0515ET