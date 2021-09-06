Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Volkswagen : IAA MOBILITY in Munich is all about the future of intelligent transport. To kick off the event, the Volkswagen Group is demonstrating how autonomous driving can improve safety and reduce traffic congestion in city centres. ...

09/06/2021 | 06:52am EDT
With our innovative #NEWAUTO strategy, we have set the course to also shape tomorrow's world of mobility. We are pushing the biggest change in mobility since the transition from the carriage to the automobile because we are on the move towards autonomous driving. Our objective: We will not merely build vehicle shells but offer autonomous vehicles and mobility systems to our customers. The competition for the virtual chauffeur is on. In addition to established car manufacturers, more and more technology companies and start-ups have already joined the race.

Join our livestream and learn more about our ambitions for the Future!

#VWGroup #IAA21

Don't miss any updates, subscribe here to the Volkswagen YouTube channel: https://vw.to/gkdac563fe

---

Further information can be found on our Newsroom: https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en

and on the Volkswagen Twitter-channel:
http://www.twitter.com/volkswagen
https://twitter.com/VWGroup

Note in accordance with Directive 1999/94/EC in its currently applicable version: Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide 'Information on the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and energy consumption of new cars', which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern, Germany and at www.dat.de.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 10:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 252 B 299 B 299 B
Net income 2021 14 899 M 17 669 M 17 669 M
Net cash 2021 34 502 M 40 919 M 40 919 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,90x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 127 B 151 B 150 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 201,90 €
Average target price 279,14 €
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.46%150 748
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.61%246 637
DAIMLER AG21.42%89 210
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.24%70 873
BMW AG9.93%61 463
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED25.00%58 241