Volkswagen : IAA MOBILITY in Munich is all about the future of intelligent transport. To kick off the event, the Volkswagen Group is demonstrating how autonomous driving can improve safety and reduce traffic congestion in city centres. ...

With our innovative #NEWAUTO strategy, we have set the course to also shape tomorrow's world of mobility. We are pushing the biggest change in mobility since the transition from the carriage to the automobile because we are on the move towards autonomous driving. Our objective: We will not merely build vehicle shells but offer autonomous vehicles and mobility systems to our customers. The competition for the virtual chauffeur is on. In addition to established car manufacturers, more and more technology companies and start-ups have already joined the race.

