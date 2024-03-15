Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers

Deliveries to

Feb.

Feb.

Delta

Jan. - Feb.

Jan. - Feb.

Delta

customers by markets

2024

2023

(%)

2024

2023

(%)

Western Europe

241,500

228,700

+5.6

466,000

460,100

+1.3

Central and Eastern Europe

39,500

35,900

+9.9

71,800

65,800

+9.1

North America

71,000

69,900

+1.6

137,300

136,900

+0.3

South America

37,700

29,400

+28.5

73,200

64,900

+12.8

China

164,000

196,800

-16.7

455,000

399,900

+13.8

Asia-Pacific Rest

22,200

27,200

-18.2

43,200

52,200

-17.3

Middle East/Africa

29,500

24,400

+20.8

57,200

48,800

+17.2

Worldwide

605,500

612,300

-1.1

1,303,700

1,228,500

+6.1

Deliveries to

Feb.

Feb.

Delta

Jan. - Feb.

Jan. - Feb.

Delta

customers by brands

2024

2023

(%)

2024

2023

(%)

Brand Group Core

446,000

433,000

+3.0

964,200

885,400

+8.9

Volkswagen

298,400

303,400

-1.7

681,300

627,800

+8.5

Passenger Cars

Škoda

70,900

64,800

+9.3

137,900

127,400

+8.2

SEAT/CUPRA

43,100

35,300

+22.0

80,100

71,500

+12.0

Volkswagen

33,600

29,500

+13.9

65,000

58,800

+10.6

Commercial Vehicles

Brand Group Progressive

109,800

127,100

-13.6

240,800

243,300

-1.0

Audi

108,400

125,100

-13.4

237,900

239,500

-0.7

Bentley

700

1,100

-34.4

1,400

2,200

-35.6

Lamborghini

700

800

-14.3

1,500

1,600

-5.0

Brand Group Sport Luxury

22,400

24,200

-7.2

49,000

49,100

-0.0

Porsche

22,400

24,200

-7.2

49,000

49,100

-0.0

Brand Group Trucks

27,300

28,000

-2.6

49,700

50,800

-2.1

MAN

8,400

8,700

-4.2

14,900

15,600

-4.5

Volkswagen

3,500

4,100

-15.7

7,500

8,700

-13.4

Truck & Bus

Scania

9,400

7,600

+24.6

16,700

12,800

+30.1

Navistar

6,000

7,600

-20.9

10,600

13,700

-22.5

Volkswagen Group (total)

605,500

612,300

-1.1

1,303,700

1,228,500

+6.1

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 10:07:37 UTC.