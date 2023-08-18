Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers
Deliveries to
Jul.
Jul.
Delta (%)
Jan. - Jul.
Jan. - Jul.
Delta
customers by markets
2023
2022
2023
2022
(%)
Western Europe
274,500
226,100
+21.4
1,917,900
1,521,100
+26.1
Central and Eastern Europe
42,000
36,400
+15.5
295,400
263,500
+12.1
North America
78,600
78,600
0.0
537,300
480,400
+11.9
South America
55,800
47,000
+18.8
277,100
240,200
+15.4
China
260,400
289,800
-10.2
1,712,300
1,760,000
-2.7
Asia-Pacific Rest
28,700
24,600
+16.7
199,700
178,400
+12.0
Middle East/Africa
33,400
23,000
+45.2
205,800
156,900
+31.1
Worldwide
773,400
725,500
+6.6
5,145,600
4,600,500
+11.8
Deliveries to
Jul.
Jul.
Delta
Jan. - Jul.
Jan. - Jul.
Delta
customers by brands
2023
2022
(%)
2023
2022
(%)
Brand Group Core
563,900
536,100
+5.2
3,680,900
3,330,400
+10.5
Volkswagen
412,100
416,000
-0.9
2,636,800
2,492,000
+5.8
Passenger Cars
ŠKODA
71,900
61,300
+17.4
504,100
421,800
+19.5
SEAT/CUPRA
47,000
32,300
+45.7
308,400
236,400
+30.5
Volkswagen
32,900
26,700
+23.3
231,600
180,300
+28.5
Commercial Vehicles
Brand Group Progressive
158,000
138,500
+14.1
1,077,500
936,100
+15.1
Audi
156,300
136,300
+14.7
1,063,400
921,400
+15.4
Lamborghini/Bentley
1,700
2,200
-21.2
14,200
14,700
-3.5
Brand Group Sport Luxury
24,800
26,700
-7.2
192,200
172,600
+11.3
Porsche
24,800
26,700
-7.2
192,200
172,600
+11.3
Brand Group Trucks
26,700
24,100
+10.8
195,000
161,400
+20.8
MAN
9,300
6,700
+38.6
65,300
41,500
+57.4
Volkswagen
3,200
5,000
-37.1
23,200
33,400
-30.5
Truck & Bus
Scania
7,000
6,800
+2.9
53,500
43,700
+22.5
Navistar
7,200
5,600
+30.3
53,000
42,900
+23.6
Volkswagen Group (total)
773,400
725,500
+6.6
5,145,600
4,600,500
+11.8
