Volkswagen Group - Deliveries to customers

Deliveries to

Jul.

Jul.

Delta (%)

Jan. - Jul.

Jan. - Jul.

Delta

customers by markets

2023

2022

2023

2022

(%)

Western Europe

274,500

226,100

+21.4

1,917,900

1,521,100

+26.1

Central and Eastern Europe

42,000

36,400

+15.5

295,400

263,500

+12.1

North America

78,600

78,600

0.0

537,300

480,400

+11.9

South America

55,800

47,000

+18.8

277,100

240,200

+15.4

China

260,400

289,800

-10.2

1,712,300

1,760,000

-2.7

Asia-Pacific Rest

28,700

24,600

+16.7

199,700

178,400

+12.0

Middle East/Africa

33,400

23,000

+45.2

205,800

156,900

+31.1

Worldwide

773,400

725,500

+6.6

5,145,600

4,600,500

+11.8

Deliveries to

Jul.

Jul.

Delta

Jan. - Jul.

Jan. - Jul.

Delta

customers by brands

2023

2022

(%)

2023

2022

(%)

Brand Group Core

563,900

536,100

+5.2

3,680,900

3,330,400

+10.5

Volkswagen

412,100

416,000

-0.9

2,636,800

2,492,000

+5.8

Passenger Cars

ŠKODA

71,900

61,300

+17.4

504,100

421,800

+19.5

SEAT/CUPRA

47,000

32,300

+45.7

308,400

236,400

+30.5

Volkswagen

32,900

26,700

+23.3

231,600

180,300

+28.5

Commercial Vehicles

Brand Group Progressive

158,000

138,500

+14.1

1,077,500

936,100

+15.1

Audi

156,300

136,300

+14.7

1,063,400

921,400

+15.4

Lamborghini/Bentley

1,700

2,200

-21.2

14,200

14,700

-3.5

Brand Group Sport Luxury

24,800

26,700

-7.2

192,200

172,600

+11.3

Porsche

24,800

26,700

-7.2

192,200

172,600

+11.3

Brand Group Trucks

26,700

24,100

+10.8

195,000

161,400

+20.8

MAN

9,300

6,700

+38.6

65,300

41,500

+57.4

Volkswagen

3,200

5,000

-37.1

23,200

33,400

-30.5

Truck & Bus

Scania

7,000

6,800

+2.9

53,500

43,700

+22.5

Navistar

7,200

5,600

+30.3

53,000

42,900

+23.6

Volkswagen Group (total)

773,400

725,500

+6.6

5,145,600

4,600,500

+11.8

