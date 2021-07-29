Volkswagen : Konzern Präsentation - Leading the Transformation - H1 Analyst and Investor Call

Leading the Transformation.
Analyst and Investor Call H1 Volkswagen AG
Disclaimer
The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast. Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.
We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.
Analyst & Investor Conference Call H1 2021
Herbert Diess
Arno Antlitz
Helen Beckermann
Chairman of the
Chief Financial Officer
Head of
Board of Management
Volkswagen AG
Group Investor Relations
Volkswagen AG
Volkswagen AG
3
In a nutshell: very strong first half of the year 2021
Strong Q2 performance
E-Mobilityramp-up
in challenging environment
gains further momentum
NEW Auto
Updated guidance
paves the way to 2030
amid product momentum & cost cuts
4
All brand groups contributed to strong H1 performance
Volkswagen Group1 Deliveries to Customers, January to June 2021 vs. 2020
Volume
Premium
Sports
Truck & Bus
Hardware
Software
+24.2%
|
+38.8%
|
+31.4%
|
+62.7%
Battery &
Charging
Mobility &
Services
Group: +27.9%
1 Excluding Ducati
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
Disclaimer
Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:18:08 UTC.