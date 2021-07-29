Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Konzern Präsentation - Leading the Transformation - H1 Analyst and Investor Call

07/29/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading the Transformation.

Analyst and Investor Call H1 Volkswagen AG

29 July 2021

Disclaimer

The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast. Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Analyst & Investor Conference Call H1 2021

Herbert Diess

Arno Antlitz

Helen Beckermann

Chairman of the

Chief Financial Officer

Head of

Board of Management

Volkswagen AG

Group Investor Relations

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG

3

In a nutshell: very strong first half of the year 2021

Strong Q2 performance

E-Mobilityramp-up

in challenging environment

gains further momentum

NEW Auto

Updated guidance

paves the way to 2030

amid product momentum & cost cuts

4

All brand groups contributed to strong H1 performance

Volkswagen Group1 Deliveries to Customers, January to June 2021 vs. 2020

Volume

Premium

Sports

Truck & Bus

Hardware

Software

+24.2%

+38.8%

+31.4%

+62.7%

Battery &

Charging

Mobility &

Services

Group: +27.9%

1 Excluding Ducati

5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 14:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
10:19aVOLKSWAGEN : Konzern Präsentation - Leading the Transformation - H1 Analyst and ..
PU
10:12aAsked on Porsche IPO, VW CEO says we have to 'consider' tapping markets
RE
10:01aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Earnings reports please investors
08:34aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:50aVOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - Leading the Transformation - H1 Analyst and Investor..
PU
07:49aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi is making major strides in the digital transformation of its c..
PU
07:38aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07:21aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07:20aMoney rolls in for Europe Inc as companies banish pandemic blues
RE
06:55aSpirits maker Diageo's sales exceed estimates on strong U.S. demand
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 251 B 298 B 298 B
Net income 2021 14 210 M 16 881 M 16 881 M
Net cash 2021 30 554 M 36 297 M 36 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 124 B 147 B 147 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 662 653
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 203,85 €
Average target price 278,62 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG33.74%146 551
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.21%248 800
DAIMLER AG28.15%93 544
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.26%80 498
BMW AG16.02%64 464
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED18.61%60 534