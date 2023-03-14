Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:28:59 2023-03-14 am EDT
129.76 EUR   -0.54%
03:02aVolkswagen to Invest Around $190 Billion in EV Drive, North America, China Growth
DJ
02:55aVolkswagen : Konzern Präsentation - Volkswagen AG Jahrespresse und Analysten and Investoren Konferenz 2023
PU
02:45aVolkswagen : solid financial performance lays basis for profitable growth in key markets
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Konzern Präsentation - Volkswagen AG Jahrespresse und Analysten and Investoren Konferenz 2023

03/14/2023 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Volkswagen AG Annual Media and Analyst and Investor Conference 2023

FY 2022

March 14, 2023

Disclaimer

The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast.

At the time of preparing these presentations, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess the specific effects of the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Volkswagen Group's business, nor is it possible to predict with sufficient certainty to what extent further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact on the global economy and growth in the industry in fiscal year 2023.

Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates, energy and other commodities or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or the supply with parts, or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing sustainable value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Volkswagen Group Highlights 2022

3

Volkswagen Group Key Results 2022

8.3 -7%

Deliveries in m units

279.2 +12%

Revenue in € bn

22.5 +13%

Oper. Result in € bn1

43.0 +61%

Net Liquidity in € bn2

8.70/8.76

Dividend in €3

Payout-ratio at 29%

Note: Group Key Results Full Year 2022, compared to Full Year 2021 1 Before special items

2 Automotive Division

3 Dividend proposal of € 8.76 per preference share and € 8.70 per ordinary share subject to approval of the Annual Shareholders Meeting (ASM) on 10 May 2023

4

TOP 10 Volkswagen Group Program

01

02

03

04

Planning Round

Products

China

NAR

06

07

08

09

SSP / Technology

Battery /

Mobility Solutions Sustainability

Charging / Energy

05

CARIAD

10

Capital Market

5

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 06:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:02aVolkswagen to Invest Around $190 Billion in EV Drive, North America, China Growth
DJ
02:55aVolkswagen : Konzern Präsentation - Volkswagen AG Jahrespresse und Analysten and Investore..
PU
02:45aVolkswagen : solid financial performance lays basis for profitable growth in key markets
PU
02:32aVolkswagen to invest 180 billion euros in five-year plan
RE
02:30aVolkswagen: to invest 180 billion euros between 2023-2027…
RE
02:30aVolkswagen: investment in combustion engines to decline from 202…
RE
02:30aVolkswagen: expect easing supply chain bottlenecks in 2023…
RE
02:30aVolkswagen: over 68% of this investment for electrification and…
RE
02:30aVolkswagen: up to 15 billion euros ringfenced for cell factory c…
RE
02:30aVolkswagen: further investments include digitalisation in china,…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 578 M 17 578 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 40 328 M 40 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,01x
Yield 2022 6,54%
Capitalization 77 288 M 82 901 M 82 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 130,46 €
Average target price 173,34 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.06%82 901
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.84%190 727
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG16.74%84 471
BMW AG13.50%67 118
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.30%50 932
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.44%48 233