Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:45 2022-08-09 am EDT
142.97 EUR   -1.87%
11:40aVolkswagen Mexico Fails to Secure Workers' Approval on Proposed 9% Pay Hike
MT
11:19aVolkswagen Mexico workers reject 9% raise deal as inflation rises
RE
10:54aAudi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron to make US debut during Monterey Car Week
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen Mexico workers reject 9% raise deal as inflation rises

08/09/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen Tiguan cars are pictured in a production line at company's assembly plant in Puebla

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen's Mexico unit have rejected a newly agreed deal for 9% raises, setting up further talks between the company and union after an initial month-long negotiation, the company said on Tuesday.

The Independent Union of the Volkswagen Automotive Industry (SITIAVW) on July 20 reached a deal to cover 12,000 workers after stressing rising inflation to press for pay increases.

Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, data showed on Tuesday, with prices rising 8.15% in the year through July.

Volkswagen de Mexico said most workers rejected the deal.

"We are surprised the vote results did not reach a wide majority in favor," it said in a statement. The company said it was committed to "constructive dialogue" with the union.

The SITIAVW did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
11:40aVolkswagen Mexico Fails to Secure Workers' Approval on Proposed 9% Pay Hike
MT
11:19aVolkswagen Mexico workers reject 9% raise deal as inflation rises
RE
10:54aAudi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron to make US debut during Monterey Car Week
AQ
06:44aGAS CRISIS : German metals foundry shuts off plant
RE
05:17aContinental expects stronger demand after 'hurricane' headwinds in Q2
RE
03:04aAluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis
RE
08/08After New Mexico killings, Muslims are on edge
RE
08/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Pfizer, CVS Health, Amazon, Credit Suisse...
MS
08/08Volkswagen's Controlling Shareholder Families Tighten Reins Ahead Of Porche IPO
MT
08/08Porsche and Piech families seek driving seat at Volkswagen - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 282 B 282 B
Net income 2022 17 247 M 17 625 M 17 625 M
Net cash 2022 32 033 M 32 737 M 32 737 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,25x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 86 923 M 88 833 M 88 833 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 641 900
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 145,70 €
Average target price 204,35 €
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.91%88 833
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.50%215 125
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.53%66 115
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.03%63 439
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.94%54 764
BMW AG-11.74%52 275