Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Passenger Cars again significantly exceeds European CO2 fleet targets for 2021

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"By significantly exceeding our CO2 targets once again, we have demonstrated our fast and systematic approach to sustainability and the transformation towards e-mobility through our ACCELERATE strategy. We are thus making an important contribution to meeting the Paris climate goals. This year, we adding to the momentum with our new models," said Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter.

Last year, Volkswagen delivered more electric vehicles worldwide than ever before, handing over more than 369,000 electric cars (+73 percent versus 2020), including approximately 106,000 PHEVs (+33 percent) and 263,000 all-electric vehicles (+97 percent) to customers. The Group thus doubled its BEV deliveries year-on-year.

Volkswagen will again increase its investments in the future over the next five years - to around €18 billion. Most of this, almost €14 billion, will be spent on e-mobility - for example for the development of further new models and the transformation of our plants towards e-mobility. In addition, there will be more than €1 billion for hybridization. The Emden and Chattanooga (USA) plants will start production of the ID.4 this year. In the current fiscal year, Volkswagen will also expand its offerings based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB): This way, the all-electric models ID.5, ID.5 GTX and ID.BUZZ will gradually be launched in international markets.

At the heart of Volkswagen's "Way to Zero" decarbonization program is the brand's ACCELERATE strategy aimed at stepping up the pace of the electric offensive. Volkswagen intends to be net carbon neutral by 2050 at the latest. The interim target is to cut CO2 emissions per vehicle by 40 percent in Europe by 2030 (baseline: 2018). The production, including supply chains, and operation of electric cars are to be made net carbon neutral.

The goal is the full electrification of the new vehicle fleet. By 2030, at least 70 percent of all Volkswagen's unit sales in Europe will be all-electric vehicles - i.e. substantially more than one million vehicles. In North America and China, the share of electric vehicles in unit sales is expected to reach at least 50 percent.

The final confirmation by the EU Commission regarding the CO2 figures is to follow at a later date.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:30aVolkswagen meets European CO2 emissions targets
RE
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : Passenger Cars again significantly exceeds European CO2 fleet targets for 202..
PU
05:14aVOLKSWAGEN : drives forward decarbonization and overfulfils the EU's CO2 fleet target
PU
01/21Volkswagen Agrees To Settle Emission Scandal Lawsuit With Ohio, US
MT
01/21China's local COVID cases fall while infections grow in Beijing city
RE
01/21FAW-Volkswagen plant in Tianjin resumes production
RE
01/21Sony seeks new partners for transformative EV project -executive
RE
01/20Sony seeks new partners for transformative EV project -executive
RE
01/20VOLKSWAGEN : Respect, tolerance, diversity lived out – these are the objectives of t..
PU
01/19MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 19, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 866 M 15 711 M 15 711 M
Net cash 2021 30 035 M 34 029 M 34 029 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,78x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 115 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float -
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 187,62 €
Average target price 241,40 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.71%130 696
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION8.50%277 446
DAIMLER AG6.42%87 278
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-0.58%82 522
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-9.13%77 355
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG7.99%70 434