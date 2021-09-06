Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : Porsche AG sees 'huge' demand for all-electric Taycan - CEO

09/06/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

MUNICH (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Porsche AG is attracting huge demand for its Taycan model, causing wait times for the all-electric coupe to stretch to six months, CEO Oliver Blume said on Monday.

"Our original production capacity for the Taycan was 20,000 units this year - we've sold that many in the first half of the year," Blume told a panel discussion at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

"Incoming orders are huge - they are good in China too," said Blume, adding that the Volkswagen group unit was, like other carmakers, battling chip shortages and had more incoming orders than it could meet.

Normal waiting times for a new vehicle were four months but they have now stretched to half a year, he said.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 252 B 299 B 299 B
Net income 2021 14 899 M 17 676 M 17 676 M
Net cash 2021 34 502 M 40 933 M 40 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,90x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 127 B 150 B 151 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
