VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : Porsche launches investigation into suspected engine manipulation - BamS

08/22/2020 | 04:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

Volkswagen's luxury sports vehicle unit Porsche AG has launched an internal investigation into the suspected manipulation of petrol engines, German weekly Bild am Sonntag (BamS) reported.

Porsche has informed Germany's automotive watchdog KBA, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office, as well as U.S. authorities of suspected illegal changes to hardware and software that could affect exhaust systems and engine components, the paper said.

"Porsche is regularly and continuously reviewing technical and regulatory aspects of its vehicles," a Porsche spokesman said. "As part of such internal examinations Porsche has identified issues and has, just like in the past, proactively informed authorities."

The spokesman said that the issues relate to vehicles developed several years ago, adding that there were no indications that current production was affected. The carmaker is working closely with authorities, he said.

BamS, not citing where it obtained the information, said that engines developed between 2008 and 2013 were the subject of the investigation, including those of the Panamera and 911 models.

The paper also said that apart from discussions with employees, meeting protocols and hundreds of thousands of emails were being examined in search of evidence, adding KBA has launched an official investigation.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -0.70% 51.18 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.40% 136.08 Delayed Quote.-22.79%
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 253 B 253 B
Net income 2020 4 012 M 4 732 M 4 732 M
Net cash 2020 18 799 M 22 175 M 22 175 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 71 557 M 84 293 M 84 407 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 160,46 €
Last Close Price 136,08 €
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.79%84 293
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.19%186 987
DAIMLER AG-16.68%51 841
BMW AG-22.33%43 340
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.49%43 225
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-21.97%40 872
