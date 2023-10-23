Stock VOW3 VOLKSWAGEN AG
PDF Report : Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG

Equities

VOW3

DE0007664039

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:50:12 2023-10-23 am EDT
102.18 EUR -0.93% -6.19% -12.47%
05:34pm VOLKSWAGEN : Preliminary Q3 23: a worrying warning? Alphavalue
03:36pm Volkswagen plants back to regular operations next week after floods RE
Latest news about Volkswagen AG

VOLKSWAGEN : Preliminary Q3 23: a worrying warning? Alphavalue
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating ZD
Oddo BHF Keeps Volkswagen at Neutral, Reduces PT MT
VW cuts profit target due to hedging transactions and high costs DP
German Stocks Kick Off Monetary Policy Week Deep in the Red MT
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS reiterates its Sell rating ZD
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Weighed by Earnings Disappointment DJ
Volkswagen Shares Fall After Guidance Adjustment DJ
Middle East conflict weighs on European stocks at start of busy week RE
Deutsche Bank Research leaves Volkswagen shares at 'Buy'. DP
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Bleaker earnings outlook drags Volkswagen down further DP
Germany's Volkswagen shares tumble after margin downgrade RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANY - The most important news from the weekend DP
China's graphite curbs will accelerate plans around alternatives RE
The battery test race to work out what used EVs are really worth RE
EMEA Morning Briefing : Investors Fret Over Treasury Yields, Mideast Tensions DJ
Germany's Volkswagen Logs 12% Jump in Q3 Sales Revenue MT
Industrials Slip Ahead of Earnings -- Industrials Roundup DJ
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : RBC reiterates its Buy rating ZD
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating ZD
Volkswagen Tightens Guidance After 3Q Revenue Rose DJ
China's graphite curbs will accelerate plans around alternatives RE

Chart Volkswagen AG

Chart Volkswagen AG
Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based Company, which manufactures and sells vehicles. The Company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, which covers the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business; Commercial vehicles, which comprises the development, production and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, the genuine parts business and related services; Power Engineering, which consists of the development and production of diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines and chemical reactor systems, the production of gear units, propulsion components and testing systems, and Financial Services, which comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services. It's brand portfolio includes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2023-10-25 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Volkswagen AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
103.14EUR
Average target price
156.74EUR
Spread / Average Target
+51.97%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
-12.42% 60 720 M $
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+0.59% 69 331 M $
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
+11.87% 62 824 M $
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+59.55% 53 386 M $
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
-0.39% 46 586 M $
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
-11.59% 40 809 M $
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+21.52% 29 237 M $
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+66.80% 29 165 M $
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED Stock Great Wall Motor Company Limited
-1.38% 27 559 M $
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD Stock Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
+25.29% 20 868 M $
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
