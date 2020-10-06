Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/06 03:41:11 am
136.55 EUR   +1.37%
VOLKSWAGEN : Presentation - Virtual Crédit Agricole CIB Auto Credit Day 2020
PU
01:57aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/05VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
Volkswagen : Presentation - Virtual Crédit Agricole CIB Auto Credit Day 2020

10/06/2020 | 08:30am BST

Leading the Transformation.

Volkswagen AG / Volkswagen Financial Services

Crédit Agricole CIB - 5th Annual Auto Credit Day, 02 October 2020

Disclaimer

The following presentations contain forward-looking statements and information on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements may be spoken or written and can be recognized by terms such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "will" or words with similar meaning. These statements are based on assumptions, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. These assumptions relate in particular to the development of the economies of individual countries and markets, the regulatory framework and the development of the automotive industry. Therefore the estimates given involve a degree of risk, and the actual developments may differ from those forecast. The Volkswagen Group currently faces additional risks and uncertainty related to pending claims and investigations in a number of jurisdictions in connection with findings of irregularities relating to exhaust emissions from diesel engines in certain Volkswagen Group vehicles. The degree to which the Volkswagen Group may be negatively affected by these ongoing claims and investigations remains uncertain.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as coronavirus) has negatively impacted and may continue to impact economic and social conditions in some of Volkswagen's primary markets, including China and Europe, as public, private, and government entities implement containment and quarantine measures. The continued spread of COVID-19 may cause shortages of necessary materials and parts from suppliers directly or indirectly affected by the outbreak and may cause operational disruptions and interruptions at Volkswagen's production facilities, leading to significant production downtimes

A negative development relating to ongoing claims or investigations, the continuation of COVID-19, an unexpected fall in demand or economic stagnation in our key sales markets, such as in Western Europe (and especially Germany) or in the USA, Brazil or China, and trade disputes among major trading partners will have a corresponding impact on the development of our business. The same applies in the event of a significant shift in current exchange rates in particular relative to the US dollar, sterling, yen, Brazilian real, Chinese renminbi and Czech koruna.

If any of these or other risks occur, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, the actual results may significantly differ from those expressed or implied by such statements.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded. This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Volkswagen Investor Update

Volkswagen AG

Alexander Hunger - Group Investor Relations

Bjoern Reinecke - Head of Financial Markets

Volkswagen Financial Services

Katja Hauer - Investor Relations

Maik Knappe - Debt Capital Markets & Rating

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 07:29:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 254 B 195 B
Net income 2020 3 848 M 4 536 M 3 493 M
Net cash 2020 18 055 M 21 282 M 16 388 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 71 095 M 83 789 M 64 532 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 161,04 €
Last Close Price 134,70 €
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.57%83 789
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.44%182 911
DAIMLER AG-3.12%58 586
BMW AG-12.46%47 145
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-15.41%43 591
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.34%40 946
