    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:59 2022-11-11 am EST
143.79 EUR   +3.45%
06:22aVolkswagen : Presentation - Volkswagen at a Glance
PU
05:19aMercedes-Benz works council asks for record bonus for employees
RE
05:12aVolkswagen : Deliveries to customers - October 2022
PU
Volkswagen : Presentation - Volkswagen at a Glance

11/11/2022 | 06:22am EST
Volkswagen Group at a Glance

Leading the Transformation

Disclaimer

The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast.

At the time of preparing these presentations, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess the specific effects of the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Volkswagen Group's business, nor is it possible to predict with sufficient certainty to what extent further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact on the global economy and growth in the industry in fiscal year 2022.

Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates, energy and other commodities or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or the supply with parts, or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing sustainable value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Table of Contents

Key Facts & History

Strategy

Operations

Financials

ESG

Share Information

3

Key Facts of Volkswagen Group

Actual

Outlook

2020

2021

2022

Deliveries to customers

m vehicles

9.3

8.9

Similar as prior year

Sales Revenue

€ bn

222.9

250.2

8% to 13%higher than the prior-year figure

Operating return on sales 1

%

4.8

8.0

In the range of 7.0% to 8.5%

Clean Net Cash Flow (Automotive) 2

€ bn

10.1

15.5

In the range of € 13 - 15bn

Net Liquidity (Automotive)

€ bn

26.8

26.7

Up to 15% higher than prior-year figure

Extraordinary

Forward looking

Strong

Global player

portfolio

strategy

manufacturer

153 countries where

9 car brands of

50% BEV share target

up to 250,000 cars

vehicles are sold

5 European countries

by 2030 3

produced per week

on 3 BEV platforms

72 vehicle production

668,000 employees in

(MEB, PPE and SSP) 4

plants worldwide

the whole Group

1 before special items

3 strategic target

2 ex diesel and M&A

4 MEB: modular electric-drive toolkit, PPE: premium platform electric, SSP: scalable systems platform

Škoda Enyaq: Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 16.8; CO2-emissions in g/km: 0 (combined)

Cupra Born: Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 17.5; CO2-emissions in g/km: 0 (combined)

Audi A6 Avant e-tron: Concept car

Bentley Continental GT: Fuel Consumption in l/100 m: combined 13.7 - 12.1; CO2-emissions in g/km: 311 - 175 (combined)

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo: Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 24.1 - 21.0; CO2-emissions in g/km: 0 (combined)

Powerful truck business

4 truck brands under one roof managed by

TRATON SE

All service provider

Financial Services & Mobility Solutions

Porsche 911 Targa 4S: Fuel Consumption in l/100 m: combined 11.1 - 10.4; CO2-emissions in g/km: 252 - 236 (combined) Only consumption and emission values according to WLTP and not according to NEDC are available for the vehicles

4

Volkswagen history

From National Leader to Global Champion

1945 - 1949

1947 - 1953

1965

1985 - 1991

2012 - 2014

The British military

Volkswagen goes

The "Auto-Union

Establishment of

Integration of Porsche

government takes over

international with the

GmbH" (later Audi) is

Chinese joint ventures

(2012) and MAN (2013)

trusteeship. Their

first exported car in

transferred into the

creates basis for future

as well as the takeover

quality policy, customer

1947 and the opening

ownership of

success: Shanghai

of Ducati; successful

service, sales network

of the first foreign sales

Volkswagen

Volkswagen (1985) and

offer for all

and export orientation

company in Canada

FAW-Volkswagen

outstanding Scania

lay the foundation for

and the first production

(1991)

shares (2014)

the company's success

plant in Brazil

2019

IPO

2021

Acquisition

The

Internationalization &

Stock Company &

The globalized

New Auto

Beginnings

Mass Production

New Models

Automobile Group

1938

Start of construction of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

1945

Series production of the Beetle begins with 55 vehicles

1960 - 1961

1986 - 2008

1994 - 1995

2014

Volkswagen listed at

Acquisition of the

Foundation of

Volkswagen achieves

stock exchange and

brands SEAT (1985),

"Volkswagen Financial

more than ten million

issues shares for the

ŠKODA (1991), Bugatti,

Services AG" and

deliveries in one year

first time in 1961

Bentley, Lamborghini

Volkswagen

for the first time

(1998) and Scania

Commercial Vehicles

(2008)

brand

2020

Volkswagen ID.3 introduced; first fully electric vehicle based on the MEB platform

2022

IPO

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
