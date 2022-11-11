Volkswagen : Presentation - Volkswagen at a Glance
11/11/2022 | 06:22am EST
Volkswagen Group at a Glance
Leading the Transformation
Disclaimer
The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast.
At the time of preparing these presentations, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess the specific effects of the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Volkswagen Group's business, nor is it possible to predict with sufficient certainty to what extent further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact on the global economy and growth in the industry in fiscal year 2022.
Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates, energy and other commodities or commodities relevant to the Volkswagen Group or the supply with parts, or deviations in the actual effects of the Covid-19 pandemic from the scenario presented will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing sustainable value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.
We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.
This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.
Škoda Enyaq: Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 16.8; CO2-emissions in g/km: 0 (combined)
Cupra Born: Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 17.5; CO2-emissions in g/km: 0 (combined)
Audi A6 Avant e-tron: Concept car
Bentley Continental GT: Fuel Consumption in l/100 m: combined 13.7 - 12.1; CO2-emissions in g/km: 311 - 175 (combined)
Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo: Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 24.1 - 21.0; CO2-emissions in g/km: 0 (combined)
Powerful truck business
4 truck brands under one roof managed by
TRATON SE
All service provider
Financial Services & Mobility Solutions
Porsche 911 Targa 4S: Fuel Consumption in l/100 m: combined 11.1 - 10.4; CO2-emissions in g/km: 252 - 236 (combined) Only consumption and emission values according to WLTP and not according to NEDC are available for the vehicles
4
Volkswagen history
From National Leader to Global Champion
1945 - 1949
1947 - 1953
1965
1985 - 1991
2012 - 2014
The British military
Volkswagen goes
The "Auto-Union
Establishment of
Integration of Porsche
government takes over
international with the
GmbH" (later Audi) is
Chinese joint ventures
(2012) and MAN (2013)
trusteeship. Their
first exported car in
transferred into the
creates basis for future
as well as the takeover
quality policy, customer
1947 and the opening
ownership of
success: Shanghai
of Ducati; successful
service, sales network
of the first foreign sales
Volkswagen
Volkswagen (1985) and
offer for all
and export orientation
company in Canada
FAW-Volkswagen
outstanding Scania
lay the foundation for
and the first production
(1991)
shares (2014)
the company's success
plant in Brazil
2019
IPO
2021
Acquisition
The
Internationalization &
Stock Company &
The globalized
New Auto
Beginnings
Mass Production
New Models
Automobile Group
1938
Start of construction ofthe Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg
1945
Series production of the Beetle begins with 55 vehicles
1960 - 1961
1986 - 2008
1994 - 1995
2014
Volkswagen listed at
Acquisition of the
Foundation of
Volkswagen achieves
stock exchange and
brands SEAT (1985),
"Volkswagen Financial
more than ten million
issues shares for the
ŠKODA (1991), Bugatti,
Services AG" and
deliveries in one year
first time in 1961
Bentley, Lamborghini
Volkswagen
for the first time
(1998) and Scania
Commercial Vehicles
(2008)
brand
2020
Volkswagen ID.3 introduced; first fully electric vehicle based on the MEB platform
2022
IPO
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Volkswagen AG published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.