    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30:01 2023-06-01 am EDT
118.60 EUR   +1.73%
Volkswagen : Presentation - Volkswagen at a Glance

06/01/2023 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Volkswagen at a Glance

Disclaimer

The following presentations as well as remarks/comments and explanations in this context contain forward-looking statements on the business development of the Volkswagen Group. These statements are based on assumptions relating to the development of the economic, political and legal environment in individual countries, economic regions and markets, and in particular for the automotive industry, which we have made on the basis of the information available to us and which we consider to be realistic at the time of going to press. The estimates given entail a degree of risk, and actual developments may differ from those forecast. All figures are rounded, so minor discrepancies may arise from addition of these amounts.

At the time of preparing these presentations, it is not yet possible to conclusively assess the specific effects of the

latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Volkswagen Group's business, nor is it possible to predict

with sufficient certainty to what extent further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impact on the global economy and growth in the industry in fiscal year 2023.

Any changes in significant parameters relating to our key sales markets, or any significant shifts in exchange rates, energy and other commodities or the supply with parts relevant to the Volkswagen Group will have a corresponding effect on the development of our business. In addition, there may also be departures from our expected business development if the assessments of the factors influencing sustainable value enhancement and of risks and opportunities presented develop in a way other than we are currently expecting, or if additional risks and opportunities or other factors emerge that affect the development of our business.

We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are valid on the date of publication and can be superseded.

This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or an offer to exchange or buy any securities.

2

Table of contents

  1. Key Facts and History
  2. Strategy
  3. Operations
  4. Financials
  5. ESG
  6. Debt
  7. Share Information

3

Key Facts of Volkswagen Group

Deliveries to Customers

2019

2020

2021

2022

m vehicles

11.0

9.3

8.9

8.3

Sales Revenue

€ bn

252.6

222.9

250.2

279.2

Operating Return on Sales1

%

7.6

4.8

8.0

8.1

Clean Net Cash Flow (Automotive)2

€ bn

13.5

10.1

15.5

9.1

Net Liquidity (Automotive)

€ bn

21.3

26.8

26.7

43.05

Extraordinary

Forward looking

Strong

Global player

portfolio

strategy

manufacturer

9 car brands of

>50% BEV share target

up to 250,000 cars

more than 150 countries

5 European countries

by 20303

produced per week

where vehicles are sold

on 3 BEV architectures

Global production

675,000 employees in the

(MEB, PPE and SSP)4

footprint

whole Group

Powerful truck

All service provider

business

4 truck brands under one

Financial Services &

roof managed by TRATON

Mobility Solutions

SE

1 before special items 2 ex diesel and M&A 3 strategic target 4 MEB: modular electric-drive toolkit, PPE: premium platform electric, SSP: scalable systems platform 5 Total € 43bn incl. Porsche IPO, special dividend of € 6.5bn (net); payout 01- 2023

Škoda Enyaq: Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 16.8; CO2-emissions in g/km: 0 (combined) | CUPRA Formentor VZ5 Fuel Consumption in l/100 m: combined 10.3 - 10.1; CO2-emissions in g/km: 232 - 230 (combined) | Audi A6

Avant e-tron: Concept car| Bentley Continental GT: Fuel Consumption in l/100 m: combined 13.7 - 12.1; CO2-emissions in g/km: 311 - 275 (combined) | Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo: Power consumption in kWh/100 km: combined 24.1 -

21.0; CO2-emissions in g/km: 0 (combined) ​| Porsche 911 Targa 4S: Fuel Consumption in l/100 m: combined 11.1- 10.4; CO2-emissions in g/km: 252 - 236 (combined) | Only consumption and emission values according to WLTP and not

4

according to NEDC are available

Volkswagen History

From National Leader to Global Champion

1945 - 1949

The British military government takes over trusteeship. Their quality policy, customer service, sales network and export orientation lay the foundation for the company's success

1947 - 1953

Volkswagen goes international with the first exported car in 1947 and the opening of the first foreign sales company in Canada and the first production plant in Brazil

1965

The "Auto-Union GmbH" (later Audi) is transferred into the ownership of Volkswagen

1985 - 1991

Establishment of Chinese joint ventures creates basis for future success: Shanghai Volkswagen (1985) and FAW-Volkswagen(1991)

2012 - 2014

Integration of Porsche (2012) and MAN (2013) as well as the takeover of Ducati; successful offer for all outstanding Scania shares (2014)

2019

Successful IPO of TRATON set base for a global champion in the transportation industry

2021

Acquisition of Navistar strengthened the Group's presence in North American commercial vehicle markets

The

Internationalization &

Stock Company &

The globalized

Mobility for

Beginnings

Mass Production

New Models

Automobile Group

Generations to Come

1938

Start of construction of the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

1945

Series production of the Beetle begins with 55 vehicles

1960 - 1961

Volkswagen listed at stock exchange and issues shares for the first time in 1961

1986 - 2008

Acquisition of the brands SEAT (1985), ŠKODA (1991), Bugatti, Bentley, Lamborghini (1998) and Scania (2008)

1994 - 1995

Foundation of "Volkswagen Financial Services AG" and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand

2014

Volkswagen achieves more than ten million deliveries in one year for the first time

2020

Volkswagen ID.3 introduced; first fully electric vehicle based on the MEB platform

2022

Successful Porsche IPO to accelerate the Group's industrial and technological transformation

5

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 15:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 302 B 321 B 321 B
Net income 2023 15 897 M 16 942 M 16 942 M
Net cash 2023 40 062 M 42 696 M 42 696 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,73x
Yield 2023 7,68%
Capitalization 65 470 M 69 775 M 69 775 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 676 915
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 116,58 €
Average target price 159,88 €
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.14%69 775
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.30%185 296
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG13.63%79 551
BMW AG22.24%69 268
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.18%48 009
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.32.09%47 602
