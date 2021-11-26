Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen : Recognised for a strong commitment to an apprentice programme where all future talent can thrive, Bentley Motors has secured respected silver status accreditation from the Investors in People ...

11/26/2021 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recognised for a strong commitment to an apprentice programme where all future talent can thrive, Bentley Motors has secured respected silver status accreditation from the Investors in People "We invest in apprentices" programme. The nationally recognised, government approved award is one of the most comprehensive assessments available and assesses apprenticeship programmes against an established framework covering commitment, development and communication.

Bentley is now the first and only automotive company to have achieved this status, which reflects substantial investment and engagement in the wider early careers strategy. Part of Bentley's Beyond100 strategy is to ensure the skills and talents needed to drive the future of sustainable automotive luxury are developed through its progressive apprenticeship programme.

The Investors in People assessment commended Bentley's programme for creating a solid foundation for business planning, alongside investment in the knowledge and expertise of the next generation. In particular, Bentley's programme was recognised for its retention and celebration, which is reflected by the number of apprentices who stay and develop within the business, thanks to the strong progression opportunities provided.

Bentley's strong engagement with the wider community in South Cheshire was also applauded alongside a demonstrable commitment to diversity and inclusion described as 'second to none.' Early Careers outreach is a key element of Bentley's five step diversity and inclusion programme and incorporates engagement with groups working to attract diverse talent by reaching out to candidates from a wide-range of backgrounds through virtual work experience programmes.

Karen Lange, Bentley's Member of the Board for Human Resources, comments:

"As a business driven by values and culture, I am delighted that our apprentice programme has secured the Investors in People's "We Invest In Apprentices" accreditation. Our apprentices - and apprentices of the future - play a fundamental part in developing the changing skills we need to drive our Beyond100 strategy, from advanced engineering, to digital skills sets and lean manufacturing.

"We have ambitious plans for our Early Careers programmes in the years ahead and are determined to continue to build on this accreditation by developing and supporting a new generation of talent. That we have recently had two apprentices recognised as winners at the North West Finals of the National Apprenticeship Awards is testament to the talent being developed through our trainee schemes."

Celebrating successes and recognising achievement, is a key part of the programme and Aftersales apprentice Sam Smith, was recently recognised as Bentley's 2021 Apprentice of the Year for his outstanding application to his apprenticeship study and a commitment to innovate and adapt across a broad range of topics.

Sam comments:

"Being part of the apprentice programme at Bentley has been an incredible journey with some unique opportunities. What makes me proud to be part of it is feeling from a very early stage like we matter and are making a difference to the business.

"It's inspiring to see that so many of our managers and senior managers have also come through the programme - we're frequently told we're not just apprentices; we're the future of the company. As the business is embarking on such exciting change, nothing could be more thrilling to hear when starting a career.

Read further

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 13:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
08:20aVOLKSWAGEN : Recognised for a strong commitment to an apprentice programme where all futur..
PU
06:07aVolkswagen Sees $3.27 Billion Offer For Europcar As Attractive
MT
05:58aCarmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites
RE
05:53aVolkswagen sees Europcar deal as attractive, quashes hopes for higher bid
RE
04:40aVOLKSWAGEN : TRATON GROUP CEO Christian Levin has awarded the “TRATON Logistics Lead..
PU
03:40aVOLKSWAGEN : and „Hamburger Bahnhof“ continue successful „Volkswagen Art..
PU
03:15aVolkswagen-Led Consortium Launches Tender Offer for Europcar Mobility
MT
02:00aCarmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites
RE
11/25MH Robot and Automation Targets $153 Million in Shenzhen IPO
MT
11/25German car goals not tough enough to protect climate, NGOs say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 828 M 15 600 M 15 600 M
Net cash 2021 30 143 M 34 005 M 34 005 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,28x
Yield 2021 4,35%
Capitalization 115 B 129 B 129 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 172,36 €
Average target price 255,81 €
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.08%128 585
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION32.71%253 607
DAIMLER AG52.93%106 012
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY49.35%90 291
FORD MOTOR COMPANY130.38%80 924
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED29.70%70 296