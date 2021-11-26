Volkswagen : Recognised for a strong commitment to an apprentice programme where all future talent can thrive, Bentley Motors has secured respected silver status accreditation from the Investors in People ...

Recognised for a strong commitment to an apprentice programme where all future talent can thrive, Bentley Motors has secured respected silver status accreditation from the Investors in People "We invest in apprentices" programme. The nationally recognised, government approved award is one of the most comprehensive assessments available and assesses apprenticeship programmes against an established framework covering commitment, development and communication.



Bentley is now the first and only automotive company to have achieved this status, which reflects substantial investment and engagement in the wider early careers strategy. Part of Bentley's Beyond100 strategy is to ensure the skills and talents needed to drive the future of sustainable automotive luxury are developed through its progressive apprenticeship programme.



The Investors in People assessment commended Bentley's programme for creating a solid foundation for business planning, alongside investment in the knowledge and expertise of the next generation. In particular, Bentley's programme was recognised for its retention and celebration, which is reflected by the number of apprentices who stay and develop within the business, thanks to the strong progression opportunities provided.



Bentley's strong engagement with the wider community in South Cheshire was also applauded alongside a demonstrable commitment to diversity and inclusion described as 'second to none.' Early Careers outreach is a key element of Bentley's five step diversity and inclusion programme and incorporates engagement with groups working to attract diverse talent by reaching out to candidates from a wide-range of backgrounds through virtual work experience programmes.



Karen Lange, Bentley's Member of the Board for Human Resources, comments:



"As a business driven by values and culture, I am delighted that our apprentice programme has secured the Investors in People's "We Invest In Apprentices" accreditation. Our apprentices - and apprentices of the future - play a fundamental part in developing the changing skills we need to drive our Beyond100 strategy, from advanced engineering, to digital skills sets and lean manufacturing.



"We have ambitious plans for our Early Careers programmes in the years ahead and are determined to continue to build on this accreditation by developing and supporting a new generation of talent. That we have recently had two apprentices recognised as winners at the North West Finals of the National Apprenticeship Awards is testament to the talent being developed through our trainee schemes."



Celebrating successes and recognising achievement, is a key part of the programme and Aftersales apprentice Sam Smith, was recently recognised as Bentley's 2021 Apprentice of the Year for his outstanding application to his apprenticeship study and a commitment to innovate and adapt across a broad range of topics.



Sam comments:



"Being part of the apprentice programme at Bentley has been an incredible journey with some unique opportunities. What makes me proud to be part of it is feeling from a very early stage like we matter and are making a difference to the business.



"It's inspiring to see that so many of our managers and senior managers have also come through the programme - we're frequently told we're not just apprentices; we're the future of the company. As the business is embarking on such exciting change, nothing could be more thrilling to hear when starting a career.