    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : Researchers believe quantum computers could tackle challenges that even the most powerful traditional computers struggle. In the automotive industry, Volkswagen Group has led the way. ...

08/18/2021 | 02:24am EDT
The Volkswagen team has also applied quantum computing to vehicle pricing to help strike the right balance for customer demand. Further afield, they see the potential for other uses, such as developing new materials or figuring out where new electric vehicle charging stations should be located to maximize their usefulness.

'Everything we learn now can give us an advantage in the future,' Neukart said. 'Some challenges and questions in fields like material science may only be solvable through quantum computing. In other areas, we can take a problem that might require a week of classical computing power and finish it in a day or less.'

Neukart said that Volkswagen holds a unique position in quantum computing in both research and as an end user in the automotive world, and that the complexity and potential of the technology is why Volkswagen has been able to find real-world uses for it.

'We want to be leading in showing real-world applications in the mobility space,' added Von Dollen, 'and I think we're really pushing the field forward.'

Volkswagen AG published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
