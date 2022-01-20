Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Volkswagen : Respect, tolerance, diversity lived out – these are the objectives of the LGBTIQ* and friends network #WeDriveProud at Volkswagen.

01/20/2022 | 04:56am EST
Respect, tolerance, diversity lived out - these are the objectives of the LGBTIQ* and friends network #WeDriveProud at Volkswagen. The communication platform looks out for the interests of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersexual, as well as queer people, and came into being in March 2019 as a Diversity Management initiative.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 09:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 866 M 15 736 M 15 736 M
Net cash 2021 30 035 M 34 083 M 34 083 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,92x
Yield 2021 3,89%
Capitalization 118 B 134 B 134 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 191,70 €
Average target price 243,06 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.01%134 285
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION9.38%278 562
DAIMLER AG10.22%90 458
FORD MOTOR COMPANY8.09%89 716
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-4.08%81 653
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG10.59%72 197