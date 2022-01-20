Volkswagen : Respect, tolerance, diversity lived out – these are the objectives of the LGBTIQ* and friends network #WeDriveProud at Volkswagen. ...

Respect, tolerance, diversity lived out - these are the objectives of the LGBTIQ* and friends network #WeDriveProud at Volkswagen. The communication platform looks out for the interests of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersexual, as well as queer people, and came into being in March 2019 as a Diversity Management initiative.
