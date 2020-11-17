Log in
Volkswagen : Scania to Invest More Than $115 Million in Battery Assembly Plant

11/17/2020 | 04:41am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish truck maker Scania said Tuesday that it plans to invest more than 1 billion Swedish kronor ($115.5 million) in a battery assembly plant in Sodertalje, outside of Stockholm.

Scania, owned by Volkswagen AG subsidiary Traton SE, said construction will start in early 2021 with an aim to be fully operational by 2023.

The assembly plant will be built adjacent to its existing chassis assembly plant and will assemble battery modules and packs from cells which will be delivered from Northvolt's battery factory in Skelleftea, Sweden. It will employ around 200 people, mostly recruited from within the company.

"This is a tangible manifestation of our determination to take a leading role in heavy vehicle electrification... Operating an on-site battery assembly plant is a prerequisite for large-scale production of electric vehicles," said Ruthger de Vries, head of production and logistics at Scania.

Scania said separately it will invest 15.5 million euros ($18.4 million) in a new battery testing laboratory at its research and development facilities in Sodertalje. The laboratory will be fully operational by autumn 2021.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-20 0440ET

TRATON SE -0.22% 20.335 Delayed Quote.-14.78%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.22% 153.98 Delayed Quote.-12.88%
Financials
Sales 2020 219 B 260 B 260 B
Net income 2020 4 235 M 5 021 M 5 021 M
Net cash 2020 22 477 M 26 648 M 26 648 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 1,53%
Capitalization 79 465 M 94 097 M 94 209 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 57,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-12.88%94 097
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.11%199 836
DAIMLER AG8.93%68 130
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.11%60 301
BMW AG-0.48%55 598
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.42%50 462
