Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO

By Pierre Bertrand

Volkswagen AG shareholders approved on Friday a special dividend of 19.06 euros ($20.26) per ordinary and preferred share during the company's extraordinary general meeting.

The payout to shareholders corresponds to 49% of the gross proceeds generated by the initial public offering of Porsche AG, the German car maker said.

Volkswagen said shareholders approved that the payout will be distributed on Jan. 9.

