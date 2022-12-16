Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:47 2022-12-16 am EST
136.33 EUR   +2.07%
11:32aFactbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
RE
11:20aVolkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO
DJ
10:03aVolkswagen to refocus on raising productivity, warns of challenging 2023 - finance chief
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO

12/16/2022 | 11:20am EST
By Pierre Bertrand


Volkswagen AG shareholders approved on Friday a special dividend of 19.06 euros ($20.26) per ordinary and preferred share during the company's extraordinary general meeting.

The payout to shareholders corresponds to 49% of the gross proceeds generated by the initial public offering of Porsche AG, the German car maker said.

Volkswagen said shareholders approved that the payout will be distributed on Jan. 9.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1120ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG -4.87% 92.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AG -3.85% 94.06 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.87% 136.06 Delayed Quote.-24.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 279 B 296 B 296 B
Net income 2022 16 842 M 17 913 M 17 913 M
Net cash 2022 39 689 M 42 213 M 42 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,02x
Yield 2022 6,63%
Capitalization 78 031 M 82 994 M 82 994 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 133,56 €
Average target price 188,37 €
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.75%82 994
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.03%196 000
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.12%70 663
BMW AG-6.43%56 735
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.83%53 447
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.10%52 387