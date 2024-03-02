Stock VOW3 VOLKSWAGEN AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Volkswagen AG

Equities

VOW3

DE0007664039

Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:38:10 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
119.2 EUR -4.93% Intraday chart for Volkswagen AG -3.90% +6.58%
04:48pm VOLKSWAGEN : Solid FY23 & Q4 results, robust guidance but no share buyback Alphavalue
01:16am News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET DJ
This article is reserved for subscribers
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Volkswagen AG

VOLKSWAGEN : Solid FY23 & Q4 results, robust guidance but no share buyback Alphavalue
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET DJ
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating ZD
Volkswagen invests a lot of money in technology and China - share loses DP
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : RBC remains its Buy rating ZD
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains Neutral ZD
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET DJ
E-car production at VW Emden halts for five days DP
Volkswagen Expects Revenue Growth to Slow This Year -- 2nd Update DJ
Volkswagen invests a lot of money in technology and China - share price slips DP
Volkswagen Expects Revenue Growth to Slow This Year -- Update DJ
Volkswagen Expects Sales Growth to Slow This Year DJ
Volkswagen expects sales growth to slow in 2024 RE
Kenya new car sales plunge 15% in 2023 on new taxes, weaker currency RE
Xpeng, Volkswagen to Jointly Make Electric SUV MT
XPeng, Volkswagen Group to Jointly Source Parts for Electric Cars MT
Global markets live: HP, Moncler, Snowflake, Salesforce, Duolingo... Our Logo
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 7 AM ET DJ
Volkswagen and XPeng to Launch Electric SUV in China -- Update DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 5 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 3 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 1 AM ET DJ
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. PCE Inflation Data DJ

Chart Volkswagen AG

Chart Volkswagen AG
More charts

Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based Company, which manufactures and sells vehicles. The Company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, which covers the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business; Commercial vehicles, which comprises the development, production and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, the genuine parts business and related services; Power Engineering, which consists of the development and production of diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines and chemical reactor systems, the production of gear units, propulsion components and testing systems, and Financial Services, which comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services. It's brand portfolio includes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, SKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.
Sector
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Calendar
2024-03-12 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , DAX
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Volkswagen AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
119.2 EUR
Average target price
141.2 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.54%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers

1st Jan change Capi.
VOLKSWAGEN AG Stock Volkswagen AG
+6.58% 71.29B
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Stock Toyota Motor Corporation
+42.06% 330B
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG Stock Mercedes-Benz Group AG
+18.45% 83.53B
BMW AG Stock BMW AG
+8.95% 72.6B
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. Stock Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
+23.16% 56.42B
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Stock Ford Motor Company
+2.13% 49.47B
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Stock General Motors Company
+14.11% 47.32B
TATA MOTORS LIMITED Stock Tata Motors Limited
+26.60% 43.19B
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY Stock Hyundai Motor Company
+23.10% 40.75B
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LIMITED Stock Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
+13.34% 26.52B
Other Auto & Truck Manufacturers
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Volkswagen AG - Xetra
  4. News Volkswagen AG
  5. Volkswagen: Solid FY23 & Q4 results, robust guidance but no share buyback
-40% Limited-time offer: Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW