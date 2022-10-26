Volkswagen: Spain subsidy offer "less than expected", considering next steps

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen
expected more in subsidies from Spain for its planned battery
plant in the country, Volkswagen brand chief Thomas Schaefer
said in Berlin on Wednesday, leaving the carmaker evaluating
whether to take the project forward.
Spain's government said on Tuesday that the SEAT-led project
Future: Fast Forward will receive 397.4 million euros ($399.90
million) of the 877.2 million total that are to be disbursed in
PERTE's first phase.
Schaefer denied reports that this was less than half of what
the carmaker had expected, but said it was below what it thought
it would receive.
"What we have put on the table is significant. We now will
have to look at the outcome - ten days to go," Schaefer said.
Volkswagen said in March it had picked a site near Valencia
for a planned battery cell plant to start production by 2026,
but that it could not move forward without PERTE funds.
($1 = 0.9937 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee
Editing by Riham ALkousaa)