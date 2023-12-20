VOLKSWAGEN : Stifel confirms its recommendation on the stock

December 20, 2023 at 06:52 am EST Share

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on Volkswagen shares, with an unchanged target price of €149.



The analyst reports that the Group and the Works Council have agreed on a €10 billion performance plan for the VW brand.



Stifel considers VW stock to be 'a promising investment case for 2024', with cost reductions and new models on the way.



In addition, car development times will be accelerated from 50 to 36 months, with cumulative cost savings of almost €1 billion, reports Stifel.



Overall, we believe that VW's ability to reduce costs even under strong pressure is underestimated by the market', says the broker, who believes that 'cost reduction will start to have an impact in 2024'.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.