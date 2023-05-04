Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:37:39 2023-05-04 pm EDT
125.28 EUR   +0.85%
03:06pVolkswagen : Strong Q1 23 overall; Chinese trend in the spotlight
Alphavalue
12:34pGlobal markets live: Adecco, Qualcomm, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever...
MS
10:50aINTERVIEW - Arno Antlitz, Chief Financial Officer of Volkswagen: solid start to the year for the manufacturer
MT
Volkswagen : Strong Q1 23 overall; Chinese trend in the spotlight

05/04/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 299 B 329 B 329 B
Net income 2023 16 586 M 18 250 M 18 250 M
Net cash 2023 39 051 M 42 970 M 42 970 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,75x
Yield 2023 6,43%
Capitalization 70 400 M 77 465 M 77 465 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 675 805
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 124,22 €
Average target price 164,23 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.70%77 615
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%187 160
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.41%83 091
BMW AG21.16%71 644
FORD MOTOR COMPANY1.38%47 169
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-1.66%45 151
