Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen : The Golf once again the favorite car of Germans and Europeans in 2020

01/08/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'With the Golf 8 we are seamlessly continuing the success story of its previous generations. The car is continuing to set technical standards in many dimensions,' said Brandstätter. 'After the outbreak of the coronavirus in spring interrupted the market launch that had just started, the Golf had a lot of catching up to do in the second half of the year.

In particular, the availability of all of the important model derivatives, such as the GTI, GTDund GTE, gave the Golf a second wind in the third quarter,' Brandstätter continued. The high demand for hybrid models also contributed to this success. Because of this, by the end of the year one in three Golfs was a hybrid. You can also see just how dynamic the back end of the year was in the fact that, of the approximately 312,000 Golf models delivered in Europe, around 179,000 hit the streets in the second half of the year alone.

At the end of the year, the Golf was by far and away at the top of registration statistics in Germany, followed by two other Volkswagen models, the Tiguan and the Passat. A car from competitors only made it as high as fourth place on the sales list.

The Golf was unanimously named the best car in the compact class by German trade press and won all 16 comparative tests in the Auto Motor und Sport, Auto Bild and Auto Zeitung magazines. The customers are of the same opinion, making the Golf the number 1 once again. 'I would like to thank all of the customers who have given us their trust. But my gratitude also goes to our entire team that have done an excellent job during the difficult conditions of the coronavirus crisis,' said Brandstätter.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:03:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
11:04aVOLKSWAGEN : The Golf once again the favorite car of Germans and Europeans in 20..
PU
10:22aTesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time
RE
10:15aVOLKSWAGEN : donates EUR10 million for European environmental projects under agr..
AQ
08:15aChip shortage forces Nissan to cut Note compact car production
RE
06:14aVOLKSWAGEN : donates 10 million for European environmental projects under agree..
PU
05:47aMARKET CHATTER : Audi Plans to Phase Out Combustion Engines Within 10 to 15 Year..
MT
05:26aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi to phase out combustion engines in 10-15 years - WirtschaftsWo..
RE
04:13aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01/07Chip shortage forces Nissan to cut Note compact car production
RE
01/07EXCLUSIVE : Chile threatens legal action to get Albermarle to disclose lithium r..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 218 B 267 B 267 B
Net income 2020 4 325 M 5 297 M 5 297 M
Net cash 2020 23 218 M 28 437 M 28 437 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 1,92%
Capitalization 81 020 M 99 399 M 99 232 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 176,53 €
Last Close Price 148,20 €
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.77%99 399
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.75%210 543
DAIMLER AG0.00%75 851
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.03%62 004
BMW AG-1.68%56 279
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-3.38%50 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ