Volkswagen : The largest robot in the history of SEAT S.A. joins the more than 2,200 others that work together to build the company's latest models. ...

Many of the parts that make up the car 'puzzle' weigh hundreds of kilos on their own. When it comes time to assemble them, the weight multiplies. 'In order to transport and assemble the car's bulkiest parts and to ensure that its structure doesn't suffer in the slightest, we had to use a larger robot' says Miguel Pozanco, Head of Robotics at SEAT S.A.. Standing almost three metres tall, this robot is capable of assembling three of the heaviest parts of the vehicles, those that make up the side of the car, weighing almost 400 kilos.