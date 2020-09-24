Volkswagen : The new ID.4 – Volkswagen starts presales of its first fully electric SUV

Log in
09/24/2020

In the vehicle interior, the ID.4 1ST Max boasts superior comfort. It includes electrically adjustable seats, a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, acoustic glass, 3-zone Climatronic system and an electrically operated boot lid as standard. The top-of-the-range model also comes perfectly equipped in terms of operation, connectivity and driver assist systems: the augmented reality head-up display, central 12-inch display, Comfort mobile phone interface, Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist are all on board.

An ID.4 Pro Performance model is additionally available to order in Germany. It delivers identical, technical key data: 150 kW (204 PS), 77 kWh battery, a range of 522 km (WLTP) and a price starting at €44,450. An even more reasonably priced ID.4 entry-level model will be added to the product line at the beginning of 2021. At this point the ID.4 Pure will be available to order throughout Europe, offering a range of up to 340 kilometres (WLTP) at a price of under €37,000.

The comfortable ID.4 1ST comes with a price tag of €49,950 while the ID.4 1ST Max is available for €59,950. All models fully qualify for environmental grants: in Germany the net grant amounts to €9,000 each. The limited-edition models are restricted to 27,000 units. Once they have sold out, they will be followed by the pre-configured models. They bundle the most in-demand equipment options as part of appealing packages.

Carbon-neutralbalance: production and operation of the ID.4

The ID.4, which is produced at the Zwickau plant,is carbon-neutral along the entire value chain. Volkswagen is launching a comprehensive package on the market called We Charge which makes it possible for customers to charge their electric vehicle in a sustainable, connected and convenient way. At home, the ID.4 1ST and ID.4 1ST Max can be charged with Volkswagen Naturstrom from renewable sources and along motorways customers can charge with direct current supplied by suitable charging stations. Thanks to an output of 125 kW this is done speedily: it takes a mere 30 minutes to recharge the energy to cover the next 320 km (as per WLTP).

Global car - electric mobility on key markets in Europe, China and the USA

As of late, Volkswagen has been supplementing its traditional product portfolio with the ID. family, a new, independent product range. Following the compact ID.3 model, the new ID.4 is the brand's second, fully electric model. Five plants on three continents will be producing the new, electric SUV: series production has already kicked off in Zwickau, in Saxony. Production will also launch at the Chinese plants in Anting and Foshan before the end of the year. The production launch in Chattanooga (USA) and at the plant in the German city of Emden is planned for 2022.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 11:44:06 UTC

