Volkswagen : U.S. judge narrows SEC lawsuit against VW over diesel emissions

Aug 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed
portions of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit
against Volkswagen AG related to the German
automaker's diesel emissions scandal.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco granted
the automaker's dismissal motion, apart from its request to
strike the SEC's effort to obtain injunctive relief and
disgorgement.
The judge also rejected former VW Chief Executive Martin
Winterkorn's motion to dismiss SEC claims against him.
VW had been caught using illegal software to cheat U.S.
pollution tests of its vehicles in 2015, triggering a global
backlash that has cost the company more than 29 billion euros
($34.4 billion).
Regulators and investors have argued that VW should have
informed them sooner about the breadth of the scandal, while the
automaker has said it had not realized how steep the financial
fallout would be.
In its March 2019 lawsuit, the SEC accused VW of issuing
more than $13 billion in bonds and asset-backed securities
between April 2014 and May 2015 when executives knew more than
500,000 U.S. diesel vehicles had grossly excessive emissions.
The SEC and VW had no immediate comment. A lawyer for
Winterkorn declined to comment.
