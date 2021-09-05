Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Volkswagen : VW CEO says smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

09/05/2021 | 03:58pm EDT
Herbert Diess, CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen AG talks to members of Greenpeace ahead of the Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021

MUNICH (Reuters) - Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035.

"Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

"The real gamechanger is software and autonomous driving."

Diess, who aims to turn Europe's largest carmaker into the world's largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025, is therefore targeting software services for autonomous cars as a pillar of its future business.

Volkswagen expects 1.2 trillion euros ($1.43 trillion) of software enabled sales in the car sector by 2030, accounting for about a quarter of the global mobility market, which is expected to more than double to 5 trillion euros as a result.

"By 2030 ... about 85% of our business is cars, private cars, privately owned, shared rental cars. And about 15% of mobility should be shuttles, mobility as a service," Diess said.

($1 = 0.8416 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
